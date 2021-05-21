Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Villa Park.

It's the final day of the 2020/21 campaign and Chelsea are on the verge of a top four finish. A win and they will guarantee themselves Champions League football next season. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Aston Villa versus Chelsea on Sunday 23 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00 EST

Pacific time: 08:00 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33311151 (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Mateo Kovacic Set to Return for Blues

sipa_33187836
News

Tuchel: Kai Havertz to Have Late Fitness Test Ahead of Villa clash

Kane chomu
Transfer News

Chelsea Prepared to Offer Duo in Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Tottenham's Harry Kane

sipa_33373812
News

Thomas Tuchel Coy on N'Golo Kante's Return to Chelsea Side

sipa_33330208
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Aston Villa: Christensen Fit, Havertz & Kante to Have Late Fitness Tests

sipa_33252125
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Puli_Havertz
Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Needs to Name Best Chelsea XI Against Aston Villa

sipa_32553819
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League