Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Villa Park.

It's the final day of the 2020/21 campaign and Chelsea are on the verge of a top four finish. A win and they will guarantee themselves Champions League football next season.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Aston Villa versus Chelsea on Sunday 23 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00 EST

Pacific time: 08:00 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Full list of officials here.

