December 23, 2021
Publish date:

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Boxing Day in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Both sides will be hoping to avoid a Christmas hangover in the Midlands as Thomas Tuchel's side make the short trip up the M40. 

Tuchel's men progressed into the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Brentford to get back to winning ways. While Steven Gerrard has had an instant impact since his appointment, winning four of his first six matches.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Aston Villa versus Chelsea on Sunday 26 December:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on Sky Sports and the SkyGo app. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC.

