Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Arena Naţională. 

Thomas Tuchel will get his first taste of European action as Blues Head Coach when they travel to Romania to face Diego Simeone's side in the first-leg of the round of 16 clash.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Atletico Madrid versus Chelsea on Tuesday 23 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on CBS Sports.

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

Full list of officials here.

