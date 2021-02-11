Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham saves the day as Blues progress into FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea narrowly sealed their spot in the FA Cup quarter-final with a 1-0 win over Championship side Barnsley on Thursday night at Oakwell.

Thomas Tuchel's progressed into the last eight despite a sub-par performance in Yorkshire as Abraham saved the day and spared a cup upset.

He gave Chelsea the lead in the 64th minute as he tucked in from close range, which ended up being the deciding goal of the cup tie.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The magic of the FA Cup can spring up surprised and Barnsley were much the better side from the off. They hunted in packs and pressed the Blues on a poor Oakwell pitch, and should've been ahead in the 10th minute.

Alex Mowatt's cross from the left-hand side was flicked on and fell to Callum Brittain at the back post as he got ahead of Marcos Alonso but Kepa Arrizabalaga made an excellent save to deny him from three yards out.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Barnsley looked much the better side but Chelsea had two strong penalty claims. In the 19th minute, Tammy Abraham was brought down by Toby Sibbick but Martin Atkinson waived play on. There was no VAR to even intervene due to the Championship side not being in the top-flight. A sign of Chelsea's luck in Yorkshire?

Five minutes later, Abraham was on the floor again in the box but yet again Atkinson told the Blues forward to carry on as Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to get going.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Barnsley were more than worth their draw at the break. They didn't let Chelsea have time to settle on the ball, forcing errors out of the visitors.

And on the stroke of half-time, they could've been ahead. A well-worked corner ended up at the feet of Brittain, but his goal-bound shot was deflected wide by his own teammate.

Tuchel had seen enough at half-time and made a double change ahead of the second-half. Reece James and Antonio came on for Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen as the Blues switched to a four-back system.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Tuchel's frustrations were on display on the touchline early in the second-half as he watched his side play more misplaced passes.

in the 58th minute, Callum Hudson-Odoi showed positivity and drove at the Barnsley defence into the box, but he could only roll his effort wide of Bradley Collins' goal.

Three minutes later and Antonio Rudiger had a great chance to put Chelsea ahead. He was left unmarked at the near post from a free-kick but could only direct his header wide.

(Photo by Darren Staples)

And in the 64th minute, Chelsea took the lead through Tammy Abraham. Billy Gilmour threaded through Reece James, and he played it across the box for the Blues forward to tap into an empty net.

Five minutes later and Ziyech's evening was over. A night to forget for the Moroccan, nothing went for him. He was replaced by youngster Tino Anjorin.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Hudson-Odoi looked brighter in the second-half and cut in from the left-hand side in the 73rd minute, but could only fire his effort well over the bar.

Abraham went from saving the day in attack, to clearing it off the line in the 78th minute to deny Michael Sollbauer's goal-bound header.

With 10 minutes to play, Tuchel looked to close the game out as he brought Mateo Kovacic on for Christian Pulisic, who also had a quiet game.

(Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea managed to hold on despite late pressure from the hosts as they searched for an equaliser at Oakwell.

Tuchel's men will face Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals of the competition.

A night where it could've been so much more comfortable for the Blues, but it could have also gone the other way and been a night which ended in embarrassment.

A job done by the Blues in Yorkshire, just.

