Barnsley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday at Oakwell.

Thomas Tuchel will get his first taste of domestic cup action in charge of the Blues and will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to life at Chelsea to five games against the Championship side.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Barnsley versus Chelsea on Thursday 11 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash live on ESPN+.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Full list of officials here.

