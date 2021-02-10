NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Barnsley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday at Oakwell.

Thomas Tuchel will get his first taste of domestic cup action in charge of the Blues and will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to life at Chelsea to five games against the Championship side.

Etz0tyZXEAAbewx

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Barnsley versus Chelsea on Thursday 11 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash live on ESPN+.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Stadionul_National_-_National_Arena_3
News

First leg of Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea in last-16 of Champions League to be played in Bucharest

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (35)
News

John Terry: Mason Mount is a future Chelsea and England captain

barnsley-v-derby-county-sky-bet-championship
Match Coverage

Barnsley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

fulham-v-manchester-united-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Barnsley vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

33449818
News

The story of how Tottenham-bound Willian ended up at Chelsea

fbl-eur-c1-atalanta-psg
News

"They never offered me a single thing" - Thiago Silva slams PSG's lack of respect after eight-year spell at club

1000369407 (1)
News

"I’ll count on you absolutely" - Silva reveals Lampard's message ahead of Chelsea signing

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-chelsea (19)
News

Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel decided to accept 'exceptional' challenge at Chelsea