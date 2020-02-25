It's advantage Bayern Munich after three second-half goals saw off 10-man Chelsea in the first-leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

A brace from Serge Gnabry and a tap-in from Robert Lewandowski in the 76th minute sees Bayern put one step into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Marcos Alonso was shown a straight red after catching Robert Lewandowski in the face.

Serge Gnabry continued his goalscoring record against London sides. Getty Images

The Blues managed to ride the storm in the first-half which saw Willy Caballero keep Robert Lewandowski at bay with a few fine saves. Thomas Müller also headed onto the bar but Frank Lampard's side held on until half-time.

But six minutes into the second-half, Bayern took the lead. Serge Gnabry played a one-two with Robert Lewandowski, and the Polish striker played it across the box for Gnabry to fire the visitors ahead.

The tie got away from Chelsea within the space of three minutes as the duo combined again on the 54th minute to make it two nil in west London. Another one-two, Lewandowski fed Gnabry in behind and the 24-year-old fired low into the right-hand corner past Willy Caballero.

Chelsea now on the brink of exiting the Champions League. Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski then compounded further misery on Chelsea in the 76th after Alphonso Davies' burst of speed down the left-hand side saw him square it across for the forward to tap into an empty net to net his 39th goal of the season.

It went from bad to worse for Chelsea on the 82nd minute after Marcos Alonso was shown a red card for an arm into Robert Lewandowski's face.

A night to forget for Chelsea, which has all but shattered their hopes of progressing into the quarter-finals.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube