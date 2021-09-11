September 11, 2021
'Big Fan of it' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

The fans have given their verdict.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Aston Villa.

Tuchel will be hoping to build on the Blues' early season form with a victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench:Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner

There are a handful of changes from Tuchel's last lineup as several international players do not feature.

Marcos Alonso has been named as captain whilst Saul Niguez makes his Chelsea debut.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is named as the wing-back following Reece James' suspension.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

