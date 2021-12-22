Brentford 0-2 Chelsea: Late Blues Goals Seal Place in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

A Covid-19 stricken Chelsea squad travelled to Brentford on Wednesday evening for their EFL Cup west London derby, winning the tie 2-0 with two late goals.

After having confirmed several positive Covid-19 cases in this last week, the Blues were forced to rely on the likes of various less experienced players in their quest to reach the cup semi-final.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Thomas Tuchel's men struggled to find the back of the Brentford net.

Youngster Harvey Vale was gifted with an opportunity to make the score 1-0 in Chelsea's favour a minute before half-time, but all he found was the gloves of Alvaro Fernandez.

Chelsea's lead finally came 10 minutes before full time as a Reece James cross found Brentford captain Pontus Jansson, who deflected the ball into his own net making it 1-0 to the away side.

IMAGO / News Images

It didn't take long for Tuchel's side to get their second of the evening as Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in the 85th minute to make it 2-0.

Chelsea started the game on the front foot, registering 86% possession after 10 minutes. However, despite their control, they failed to make anything happen, not managing a single shot.

It was Brentford who looked like scoring first as Yoane Wissa was gifted a free header inside the Blues six-yard box 12 minutes in, but Kepa Arrizabalaga stood strong to deny them an opener.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea's first shot came minutes later as the Chelsea youngsters broke at Brentford on the counter.

Harvey Vale ran inside from the left flank reaching Jude Soonsup-Bell, but his cross in towards Ross Barkley was a little behind him and the 28-year-old sent the ball wide of the target.

Chelsea's dominance of the ball continued throughout the first half with a couple of chances here and there as the youngsters attempted to make something happen for themselves in attack.

The inexperience in their defence showed through at times with Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah and Xavier Simons making up over half of the Blues' backline.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was seen screaming from the touchline as the clock struck 30 minutes as Marcos Alonso was bundled to the floor inside the Brentford penalty area. Referee Peter Banks, on the other hand, was having none of it as play continued.

A minute later, Mathias Jensen was able to reach a Brentford cross with his head, launching it at the Chelsea goal but once again Kepa was there to keep the score at 0-0.

Jensen then dispossessed Mateo Kovacic in the 34rd minute and launched a counter attack that had the Blues sprinting back, but thankfully Trevoh Chalobah was on hand for Tuchel's defence to put an end to it.

18-year-old forward Harvey Vale took a shot just inside the Brentford area minutes later which was deflected wide for a corner. Sadly for Chelsea, however, the corner didn't amount to much more than a tame Chalobah bicycle kick.

Blues right-back Xavier Simons then registered one of Chelsea's best chances minutes later with a strong shot from outside the area, but the ball was sent straight into the arms of Alvaro Fernandez.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Simons was then caught out moments later by a ball over the top of the Blues defence that reached Brentford left-back Rico Henry, but the Englishman couldn't find anything but the outstretched arm of Kepa.

A minute before half-time, Harvey Vale was gifted with a free header right in front of the Brentford goal, but the youngster sent the ball straight into the gloves of the Bees' goalkeeper, as Chelsea's best chance of the half went astray.

The second half saw Jude Soonsup-Bell and Mateo Kovacic make way for Christian Pulisic and Jorginho as manager Thomas Tuchel looked to change his shape moving forward.

A breakthrough was nearly made in the 53rd minute as Marcos Alonso whipped in a ball from the left-hand side that ricocheted off Rico Henry towards the far corner of the Brentford goal. Luckily for them, Fernandez just about managed to reach the ball to stop it from crossing the line.

IMAGO / News Images

Ross Barkley nearly made it 1-0 moments later reaching ahead of the Bees' defence to latch onto another Marcos Alonso ball but it was sent straight into the goalkeeper's arms.

Barkley then gave away a free kick on the edge of the away side's penalty area in the 59th minute after taking down Bryan Mbeumo. The opportunity didn't come to much however as a free kick was awarded in the opposite direction for a foul inside the box on Malang Sarr.

65 minutes in, it was time for Tuchel to make another couple of changes as Mason Mount came on for Harvey Vale, while Reece James replaced Xavier Simons.

IMAGO / News Images

Marcos Alonso was brought down by Sergi Canos two minutes later as Chelsea won a free kick just outside the Brentford penalty area.

Reece James then launched the free-kick at straight into Fernandez, who punched the ball towards Ross Barkley, but the former Everton man couldn't find the target.

N'Golo Kante was given his introduction in the 76th minute replacing Ross Barkley.

Chelsea finally managed to find the lead in the 80th minute as Reece James ran down the right-flank crossing the ball into the middle to find nobody other than Brentford captain Pontus Jansson who deflected the ball into the roof of his own net.

IMAGO / News Images

Five minutes later, Tuchel's side were awarded a penalty as Fernandez brought down Christian Pulisic inside his own six-yard box. Jorginho went on to convert his seventh penalty of the season to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

The 2-0 win saw Chelsea through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, which will see them alongside the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

