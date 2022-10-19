Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups

Chelsea are aiming to stay unbeaten under Graham Potter, and Thomas Frank's Brentford are the next task on the list.

Brentford have an impressive win over Chelsea already from last season when they won 4-1, and under the lights at their home ground is no easy task.

Chelsea are without some key names, and that could swing the pendulum. Reece James is a massive miss, and the back three without Wesley Fofana could be a subject Brentford look to exploit.

Thiago Silva is expected to be rested. IMAGO / Sportimage

Predicted line-ups, will be updated an hour before kick-off.

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS:

Chelsea: Kepa, Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Cucurella, Chillwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang.

Brentford: Raya, Ajaer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbuemo, Wissa, Toney.

Chelsea will have to make changes due to the injuries to various players. Reece James is out, and Thiago Silva may not be risked ahead of the Manchester United game.

Ivan Toney is a danger man for Brentford. IMAGO / Focus Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to be deployed to deal with the pace up front for Brentford, and the physical presence of Ivan Toney.

For Brentford, it's the same as last week. A brilliant result against Brighton at home means they should name an unchanged eleven. Why fix what isn't broken.

It will be a task for Chelsea, in a tough atmosphere against tough opposition, and Graham Potter will be hoping to come through the test ahead of what is a a huge game on Saturday in the race for top four.

