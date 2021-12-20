Brentford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bees booked their spot in the quarters with a narrow 2-1 away win at Stoke City to set up a tie with the European champions.

While Thomas Tuchel's side progressed into the last eight after a penalty shootout win over Southampton back in October.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Brentford versus Chelsea on Wednesday 22 December:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game won't be available to watch with Sky Sports opting for alternative matches to live broadcast.

US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.

