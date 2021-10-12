    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Brentford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    Everything you need to know to watch the game.
    Author:

    Chelsea make the short trip across London to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday night. 

    It's the first game back from the October international break as Thomas Tuchel's Blues look to continue their title charge, sitting at the top of the table one point clear of Liverpool. 

    Chelsea are only four points clear of new-boys Brentford who have made an impressive starts to life in the top flight. They are in seventh, winning three of their opening seven games, just losing on the one occasion. 

    sipa_35171683

    Here are all the details that you need to tune into Brentford versus Chelsea on Saturday 16 October:

    Kick-off time

    United Kingdom

    Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 12:30 EST

    Pacific time: 09:30 PST

    How to Watch

    For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports, as well as on the Sky Go app.

    US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34063224
    Match Coverage

    Brentford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    1 minute ago
    pjimage (31)
    News

    What Convinced Mason Mount to Get Covid-19 Vaccination

    26 minutes ago
    sipa_35112140
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

    51 minutes ago
    sipa_35373793 (4)
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Offers Chelsea Injury Scare Ahead of Brentford Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34576850
    News

    Mason Mount: Ballon d'Or Nomination Just the Start of Career

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322384
    Transfer News

    Report: Six Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio on Free Transfer

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35459574
    Features/Opinions

    Chelsea Fans Make Decision On Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Return

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35189260
    News

    Mason Mount Optimistic But Realistic Over Ballon d'Or Chances

    3 hours ago