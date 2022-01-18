Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Dismal Blues Hang on for Point Despite Ziyech Opener

It was yet more dropped points for Chelsea as they could not better the 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion from last month at Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech had Thomas Tuchel's men ahead going into the break, after a fantastic low strike from outside the box.

However, Adam Webster drew Brighton level and it was deserved after he headed home powerfully from a corner in the second period.

It was Brighton who started the brighter of the two sides and registered the first shot of the game as Jakub Moder dragged a shot wide with just two minutes on the clock.

With Brighton controlling the ball, Thomas Tuchel's side were counter attacking and registered the first shot on target as Cesar Azpilicueta's shot was turned over for a Chelsea corner.

The hosts were playing the better of rhe two sides and let Chelsea off on several ocassions with their inability to finish as Danny Welbeck could not test Kepa on the half an hour mark.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, completely against the run of play, Tuchel's men found themselves ahead through Ziyech as the Moroccan scored a trademark left-footed strike.

The 28-year-old picked the ball up on the right hand-side and fired a low left-footed strike into the bottom corner to put the Blues ahead.

The Blues should have been two up going into half-time as Romelu Lukaku finds Callum Hudson-Odoi, who fired well over the bar from just inside the box.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Welbeck nearly brought the Seagulls back level straight away in the second-half but fired a left-footed shot into the sidenetting from a tight angle.

Kepa does brilliantly to pull off a magnificent diving save after a Gary Mac-Allister deflected shot, however the resulting corner saw the Seagulls level on the hour mark.

The inswinging corner found Webster, who was unmarked in the box to power a header to pull Graham Potter's side level. A poor piece of defending from the set-piece.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The goal gave Brighton new found belief as they kept beating the Chelsea wing-backs out wide, playing balls across the Blues box on several ocassions. Luckily for Tuchel's side, nobody could convert these chances.

Chelsea registered their first shot on target of the half on the 72nd minute as Antonio Rudiger found Romelu Lukaku's run but the forward could only control into a tight angle and fire at Robert Sanchez.

Despite a triple change which saw the introduction of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea did not have enough to push forward and steal the three points after yet another disappointing performance in the Premier League.

