Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Frank Lampard's side travel to the Amex to face Graham Potter's Seagulls on the south coast, and both will be hoping to get off to a winning start.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Brighton and Hove Albion versus Chelsea on Monday 14 September:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-brighton

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC's streaming service Peacock. 

----------

Referee: Craig Pawson

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will start their season with a win - Brighton or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

