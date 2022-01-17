Brighton vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night at the Amex Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel down to the south coast looking to bounce back from their dismal defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Brighton claimed a late 1-1 draw against rivals Crystal Palace on Friday ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Amex.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Brighton versus Chelsea on Tuesday 18 January:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

