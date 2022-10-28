Brighton vs Chelsea: Team News

Chelsea take on Brighton tomorrow in the Premier League, in the return of Graham Potter to the Amex stadium. Potter is returning back to the stadium he left suddenly to join Chelsea, in what is shaping up to an emotional reunion.

Chelsea are on a run of nine unbeaten games, and they will be looking to make it ten against a Brighton side yet to get a win under new manager Robert De Zerbi since he took over.

Graham Potter is returning to Brighton for the first time. IMAGO / Sportimage

Team News:

Chelsea will be without Kalidou Koulibaly, who is still not fit to return to the team after the injury he picked up against Brentford. Koulibaly hasn't travelled to Brighton, and will miss the game.

N'Golo Kante is still out with his hamstring injury, and Chelsea are without Reece James and Wesley Fofana who are still out with their respected long-term injuries.

Omari Hutchinson from the academy has travelled with the Chelsea squad, and could play a part tomorrow if things go well for the team.

Omari Hutchinson has travelled with the first-team. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

For Brighton, the injury list is not that long, Jakub Moder is still out with his knee injury, and Kaoru Mitoma won't be available with his ankle injury.

A tough clash for Chelsea, but one they will be expecting to win in the grand scheme of the season.

