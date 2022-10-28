Skip to main content
Brighton vs Chelsea: Team News

Brighton vs Chelsea: Team News

All the team news as Chelsea travel to Brighton tomorrow in the Premier League.

Chelsea take on Brighton tomorrow in the Premier League, in the return of Graham Potter to the Amex stadium. Potter is returning back to the stadium he left suddenly to join Chelsea, in what is shaping up to an emotional reunion.

Chelsea are on a run of nine unbeaten games, and they will be looking to make it ten against a Brighton side yet to get a win under new manager Robert De Zerbi since he took over.

We here at Chelsea Transfer Room have all the team news ahead of the clash.

Graham Potter vs AC Milan

Graham Potter is returning to Brighton for the first time.

Team News:

Chelsea will be without Kalidou Koulibaly, who is still not fit to return to the team after the injury he picked up against Brentford. Koulibaly hasn't travelled to Brighton, and will miss the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

N'Golo Kante is still out with his hamstring injury, and Chelsea are without Reece James and Wesley Fofana who are still out with their respected long-term injuries.

Omari Hutchinson from the academy has travelled with the Chelsea squad, and could play a part tomorrow if things go well for the team.

Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson has travelled with the first-team.

For Brighton, the injury list is not that long, Jakub Moder is still out with his knee injury, and Kaoru Mitoma won't be available with his ankle injury.

A tough clash for Chelsea, but one they will be expecting to win in the grand scheme of the season.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Huge Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Pay €7.8million Balance To Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Tariq Lamptey
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From Brighton and Hove Albion: Tariq Lamptey

By Melissa Edwards
Roberto De Zerbi
Match Coverage

'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture

By Stephen Smith
Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger v Brighton
Match Coverage

Premier League: Where To Watch Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is A Top Target For Barcelona

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan

By Stephen Smith