Chelsea comfortably beat Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea a deserved lead in the 26th minute with a strike from the edge of the area.

Zouma got Chelsea's second in the 63rd minute with a bullet header, before Timo Werner found the bottom corner to seal the points in the 70th minute.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

----------

Chelsea received a blow in the warm-up after Christian Pulisic was pulled out of the starting team for Timo Werner.

The hosts had the first good chance of the match as Matthew Lowton clipped a ball through to Ashley Barnes inside four minutes, but he could only hit his one-on-one effort over the bar.

Ben Chilwell thought he should have had a penalty after he was pushed over by Josh Brownhill in the box, but nothing was given.

Chelsea's dominance paid off in the 26th minute as Tammy Abraham teed it back to Hakim Ziyech on the edge of the box and he struck it with his left-foot at the near post to wrong foot Nick Pope.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard could've found his suited system at Chelsea as the Blues produced a sublime first-half, showing complete control with the ball.

Barnes, without a goal in seven league games, had a half chance 11 minutes into the second-half, but he fired just sired.

But Chelsea killed the game off in the 63rd minute when Kurt Zouma powered Mason Mount's corner past Pope to double the advantage at Turf Moor.

(Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

And in the 70th minute, Werner added another for the visitors. Reece James started the move as he intercepted an oncoming ball, and Ziyech fed the German who curled into the bottom corner to make it three nil.

Olivier Giroud, who came on for Abraham, tapped in for a fourth in the 79th minute from Ben Chilwell's cross, but the offside flag denied the Frenchman.

Chelsea keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and climb into fourth place in the Premier League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube