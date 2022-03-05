Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: Havertz, James & Pulisic Seal Three Points for Blues After Fine Second Half Display

Chelsea travelled to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon as they comfortably put four goals past Burnley in the second half of a 4-0 win.

Neither side could take the advantage within the first 45 minutes after Chelsea spent the half dominating possession but failing to create too much of note.

Two minutes into the second half, however, it was Reece James, who has only recently returned to the squad from injury, who put the away side in the lead with a stunning individual goal to take the advantage.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kai Havertz registered his side's second goal five minutes later as he met Christian Pulisic's cross to head the ball past Nick Pope as his side took a 2-0 advantage.

Havertz then made it 3-0 two minutes later as he slotted home Reece James' low cross across the Burnley goal mouth.

Chelsea spent the first five minutes playing the ball around their opposition, holding 90% of possession, before making their first attacking approach on the five minute mark.

The away side looked to establish their dominance by restricting the hosts of much, if any, possession at the beginning of the game.

Burnley did, however, win the first corner of the game inside eight minutes but the set piece was easily defended by Thomas Tuchel's side.

Despite the initial control from Chelsea, it was the hosts who pressed high and ended up causing most of the threats inside the first 15 minutes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea's first shot on goal came on the 15 minute mark as Saúl Ñíguez, who is covering for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back, shot the ball across the face of goal.

Kai Havertz couldn't get a touch before it fell to Reece James who couldn't find the back of the net.

Moments later Burnley nearly went ahead as a goal line clearance from Thiago Silva denied Wout Weghorst from getting on the scoresheet.

The Blues began to grow in possession more as the first half went on as they surrounded the hosts in the final third.

Burnley were desperately close, however, to taking the lead on the day as Edouard Mendy punched the ball straight into the path of Dwight McNeil, who sent it just over the bar.

Jorginho launched the ball at Nick Pope on the verge of half-time but a header from Connor Roberts sent the ball over the bar for a Blues corner.

Despite controlling the majority of the ball during the first 45 minutes, it was Chelsea's inability to move the ball quickly and create much that led to the 0-0 scoreline at half-time.

It took 47 minutes for Chelsea to register their first goal of the afternoon as Reece James turned Dwight McNeil inside and out before rocketing a shot across goal into the bottom left hand corner, making it 1-0 to the away side.

Five minutes later and Kai Havertz was able to make it 2-0 after heading home Christian Pulisic's left-footed cross across the Burnley penalty area.

IMAGO / PA Images

It only took two more minutes for Havertz to get his second of the afternoon as Reece James sent the ball across the Clarets goal face which the Germany international was able to tap home.

In the 69th minute, as Burnley began to crumble, a James Tarkowski error gifted Christian Pulisic the ball inside the six yard box, who swiftly slotted the ball past Pope.

A minute later, Thomas Tuchel decided to reshuffle his side, bringing midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on in place of Reece James and N'Golo Kante.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There was a penalty shout from Burnley fans in the 75th minute as Maxwel Cornet was brought down in the box by Trevoh Chalobah but the shouts didn't amount to anything.

Timo Werner was introduced in the 78th minute in place of Mason Mount as the Blues looked to save the England international's talents for a later date.

Chelsea saw out the remaining 15 minutes of the game controlling the possession and playing the ball around the tired-looking Burnley players.

