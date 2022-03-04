Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Burnley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Burnley host Chelsea at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side are fighting at the other end of the table to the Blues, sitting inside the relegation in 18th, one point from safety. 

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are in third place and can cement their place in the top four should they claim all three points at the weekend.

imago1007848759h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Burnley versus Chelsea on Saturday 5 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009244641h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono10 minutes ago
imago0048174197h
News

Report: Chelsea Want No Involvement in Super League as Barcelona, Juventus & Real Madrid Eye Resurrection

By Nick Emms12 minutes ago
imago1009810652h
Match Coverage

Preview: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono29 minutes ago
imago1009360253h
News

Thomas Tuchel Wants to Stay at Chelsea Under New Owners

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010318694h
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Outline Demands for New Owners to Secure Club's Future

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1004286174h
News

What Todd Boehly Has Said in the Past About Premier League Amid Chelsea Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010302806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on 'Passionate' Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0048174197h
News

Loutfy Mansour 'Not Pursuing' Chelsea Bid to Takeover From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono1 hour ago