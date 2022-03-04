Burnley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Burnley host Chelsea at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side are fighting at the other end of the table to the Blues, sitting inside the relegation in 18th, one point from safety.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are in third place and can cement their place in the top four should they claim all three points at the weekend.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Burnley versus Chelsea on Saturday 5 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube