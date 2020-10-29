Burnley vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to build on their European win on Saturday when they play Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

Frank Lampard's side travel to Lancashire off the back of a 4-0 win in Russia on Wednesday against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Burnley versus Chelsea on Saturday 31 October:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport Box Office,

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: David Coote

Who do you think will come out on top at Turf Moor - Burnley or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions.

