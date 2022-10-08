Skip to main content
Carney Chukwuemeka Speaks After Making His Chelsea Debut

Carney Chukwuemeka made his Chelsea debut today, and has been speaking about it post-match.

Graham Potter gave a debut to Carney Chukwuemeka today in the 3-0 win against Wolves, and the player has been speaking about the opportunity after the game. Chukwuemeka signed from Chelsea from Aston Villa this summer, and after an injury, has finally made his debut.

Chukwuemeka had a brief cameo, coming on in the 86th minute, but the experience regardless will have been one he won't forgot. 

Chelsea value the young man very highly, and expect him to be a massive part of the future of the club in the coming years.

Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates with Armando Broja.

"We’re very tight as a group. We look after one another, there is no-one left out. The togetherness is really good, they’ve brought me in as well as a youngster coming in, so I’m grateful for the players for helping me settle.

Chukwuemeka also spoke about what Graham Potter said to him before the game when he was coming on. Thomas Tuchel signed the midfielder, but Graham Potter gave him his debut.

"Before coming on, he told me to express myself, play how I’ve been training and just play with a smile on my face. I think I did that."

Carney Chukwuemeka will be hoping for more tastes of what life could be at Chelsea in the coming months, and will hope his performances will continue to stake him a claim to get into the first team at some point.

