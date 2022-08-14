Cesar Azpilicueta On What Chelsea Need To Beat Tottenham

Chelsea are hosting Tottenham Hotspur this evening at Stamford Bridge and it is shaping up to be the clash of the season so far.

With both clubs aiming to make a real impact this campaign, after both succeeded in reaching top four last year, the fixture will be a good representation of where the teams are at and what each set of supporters can expect from their London side.

Azpilicueta with a throw-in during the same fixture in the 2021/22 campaign. IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues have contested four games against Antonio Conte's men over the past 12 months and they came out victorious in each of them but, with both squads still growing and changing, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta believes they will need a lot more than a good win record to take all three points.

Talking to Carrie Brown, he said: "We have to be fully focused because it's going to be a tough match. We are fully back in Stamford Bridge, full crowd after the sanctions, London derby vs Tottenham...

"The atmosphere has to be amazing. We have to bring it up as well on the pitch with intensity, playing forward, playing aggressive, all together."



Azpilicueta celebrating for Thiago Silva's goal in the reverse tie last season. IMAGO / Colorsport

A full home crowd is expected to create some extra special noise for Thomas Tuchel's latest signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, with the match kicking off at 4:30pm on Sky Sports.

