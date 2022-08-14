Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta On What Chelsea Need To Beat Tottenham

Chelsea are hosting Tottenham Hotspur this evening at Stamford Bridge and it is shaping up to be the clash of the season so far. 

With both clubs aiming to make a real impact this campaign, after both succeeded in reaching top four last year, the fixture will be a good representation of where the teams are at and what each set of supporters can expect from their London side. 

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta with a throw-in during the same fixture in the 2021/22 campaign. 

The Blues have contested four games against Antonio Conte's men over the past 12 months and they came out victorious in each of them but, with both squads still growing and changing, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta believes they will need a lot more than a good win record to take all three points.  

Talking to Carrie Brown, he said: "We have to be fully focused because it's going to be a tough match. We are fully back in Stamford Bridge, full crowd after the sanctions, London derby vs Tottenham...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The atmosphere has to be amazing. We have to bring it up as well on the pitch with intensity, playing forward, playing aggressive, all together." 

Thiago Silva Tottenham

Azpilicueta celebrating for Thiago Silva's goal in the reverse tie last season. 

A full home crowd is expected to create some extra special noise for Thomas Tuchel's latest signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, with the match kicking off at 4:30pm on Sky Sports. 

Read More Chelsea News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Barcelona Decline Chelsea's Verbal Offer For Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Lukaku Belgium
News

Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago
Chelsea celebrating
Features/Opinions

Opinion: How Saturday's Premier League Affects Chelsea

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Jorginho and Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby

By Connor Dossi-White17 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Barcelona Over Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Report: Scottish Side Celtic Submit Offical Bid For Chelsea's Ross Barkley

By Connor Dossi-White19 hours ago
Chelsea Mural of Mason Mount
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What He Loves About Chelsea And London So Much

By Melissa Edwards21 hours ago