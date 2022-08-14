Cesar Azpilicueta On What Chelsea Need To Beat Tottenham
Chelsea are hosting Tottenham Hotspur this evening at Stamford Bridge and it is shaping up to be the clash of the season so far.
With both clubs aiming to make a real impact this campaign, after both succeeded in reaching top four last year, the fixture will be a good representation of where the teams are at and what each set of supporters can expect from their London side.
The Blues have contested four games against Antonio Conte's men over the past 12 months and they came out victorious in each of them but, with both squads still growing and changing, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta believes they will need a lot more than a good win record to take all three points.
Talking to Carrie Brown, he said: "We have to be fully focused because it's going to be a tough match. We are fully back in Stamford Bridge, full crowd after the sanctions, London derby vs Tottenham...
Read More
"The atmosphere has to be amazing. We have to bring it up as well on the pitch with intensity, playing forward, playing aggressive, all together."
A full home crowd is expected to create some extra special noise for Thomas Tuchel's latest signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, with the match kicking off at 4:30pm on Sky Sports.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest