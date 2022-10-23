Cesar Azpilicueta Thanks Chelsea Fans for Result v Manchester United

Chelsea were held 1-1 by Manchester United on Saturday after Jorginho's penalty kick was cancelled out by a late Casemiro header in stoppage time.

It was ultimately a fair result from a pretty close game in West London which could have seen the Blues head into half time already a couple of goals down, and Cesar Azpilicueta says they have the fans to thank for keeping them together.

The Chelsea captain is currently deputising for the injured Reece James and believes his team need all of the help they can get as they work through one of the busiest periods of the season.

Kepa and Azpilicueta thanking fans after beating AC Milan 2-0. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

"They [the supporters] play a big role," he told Chelsea FC, "That energy, we need that from everybody when we are playing at the Bridge, especially when you have a game every three days.

"We have a couple of injuries so we have to stick together and in moments where the game can be out of our control, to feel the energy and support from them, it gives everybody on the pitch a lift.

"They were amazing, they have always been and hopefully we can give them happy moments."

Jorginho with a celebration after opening the scoring against Manchester United. IMAGO / PA Images

Graham Potter's team are next in action on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League, as they aim to secure top spot of Group E with a victory over RB Salzburg.

