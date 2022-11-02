Champions League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea have absolutely nothing riding on this game having confirmed top spot in the group last week, and with their two group wins over AC Milan, head-to-head over the Italians would be in their favour were they to both end the group on 10 points.

Dinamo Zagreb however, are playing to keep their European hopes alive - they cannot progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but a win over Chelsea coupled with a Salzburg win over Milan would see them enter the Europa League.

This evening's clash could see a few youth players involved, as Graham Potter will be keen to give some of his key players a much needed rest, with Arsenal coming up on Sunday.

Tonight's game also represents a revenge opportunity for Chelsea, the Blues losing to the Croatians 1-0 on Matchday 1, a match that saw the end of Thomas Tuchel's reign at Chelsea.

Tuchel left Chelsea the morning after the Zagreb defeat IMAGO / Grubisic

In terms of injury news, Potter confirmed in his press conference yesterday that Kepa will miss out with a hamstring injury, while Mateo Kovacic's situation is described as 'precautionary' as he deals with a calf injury.

Potter also said that Kalidou Koulibaly will be available, providing there is no reaction to his knee injury that he has been dealing with lately.

Last Time Out

The first game between these two is one Chelsea fans will never want to remember, where Zagreb took the three points to kick start their Champions League campaign, as Tuchel departed Chelsea the following day.

The Blues started on the front foot but on 13 minutes, a failed attack saw them get hit on the counter as a long ball was played forward to Mislav Orsic, who outpaced Wesley Fofana and finished past Kepa from inside the box.

Orsic got Zagreb off to a flyer IMAGO / Pixsell

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser for the rest of the match as Reece James hit the post late on, but Zagreb held on thanks to some solid defending and a superb performance from keeper Dominik Livakovic.

Can Chelsea get revenge on Zagreb to send them out of Group E or will the visitors cause another upset to salvage their European status? We'll have to wait and see.

Match Details

Kick-off: Wednesday 2nd November, 20:00 BST

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

Assistants: Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)

Fourth Official: Jeremy Stinat (FRA)

VAR: Jerome Brisard (FRA)

