Chelsea 0-0 (10-11 Pens) Liverpool: Blues Suffer Wembley Heartbreak as Kepa Misses Deciding Penalty

Chelsea and Liverpool headed to Wembley on Sunday afternoon as Jurgen Klopp's side won the tie 11-10 in a penalty shoot-out to lift the Carabao Cup trophy.

The first half was plentiful in good opportunities for both teams but neither managed to put their side ahead, with Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Sadio Mane missing chances.

IMAGO / PA Images

The second half saw the same script with the European champions missing a good couple of chances as soon as the second half began.

Liverpool finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute but the goal was quickly disallowed for an offside on Virgil Van Dijk.

10 minutes later saw Chelsea in the same situation as Kai Havertz was denied a goal for an earlier offside.

Another couple of disallowed goals later and a penalty shoot-out was the only thing to separate the two sides.

After a tense shoot-out, it was Kepa Arrizabalaga to miss that allowed Liverpool to take the winning result.

Disappointingly for Jurgen Klopp's side, midfielder Thiago Alcantara picked up an injury during the pre-match warm up and was forced to sit out the tie, being replaced by Naby Keita.

In what was shaping up to be tense encounter, Christian Pulisic had the Blues' first opportunity of the afternoon after just five minutes, latching on to a low ball from Cesar Azpilicueta but the US international hit the ball straight at Caoimhin Kelleher.

Thomas Tuchel's side continued to press Klopp's Liverpool, looking the most dangerous in the opposition's final third within the first 10 minutes.

As the game progressed however, Liverpool's chances began to come thick and fast.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed in a looping ball 18 mins in which Sadio Mane managed to reach with his head, but the Senegalese striker put the ball way wide of the post.

Liverpool's attacking chances began to ramp up and handball appeals resonating throughout the stadium shook Blues fans 27 minutes in after a corner but the calls came to nothing.

The Reds best opportunity came inside 30 minutes as Naby Keita leathered the ball from outside the box which Edouard Mendy managed to parry straight into the path of Sadio Mane.

The recent AFCON winner however was denied a goal following an outstanding save by his Senegalese teammate, Mendy.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With 41 minutes on the clock, Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta tried his luck from outside the box but his shot went just high of the crossbar.

On the stroke of half time, Mason Mount had his side's best chance of the game, reaching a Kai Havertz ball in a similar position to Pulisic's at the start of the half.

The England international however didn't manage to hit the target, putting the ball just wide of the post.

Two minutes into the second half and Chelsea's chances continued to pass them by as Pulisic couldn't reach a Havertz low cross that went straight across the face of goal.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Mason Mount was gifted with an opportunity moments later as he faced Kelleher one on one but the Blues midfielder hit the post.

Mane wasn't far off putting his side ahead a minute later as Luis Diaz looped a ball into his path but Mendy beat him to it.

10 minutes into the second half saw captain Azpilicueta was forced off the pitch due to injury as Reece James took to the pitch for the first time in 2022.

A quick build up of play from Chelsea saw them instantly up in the opposition's penalty area as Mount took a shot but hit it straight into the hands of Kelleher.

The next minute, both Trevoh Chalobah and Naby Keita went down after the Guinean midfielder kept his foot high in a challenge and put his studs straight into the groin of the Blues centre-back.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool countered after a Chelsea corner in the 64th minute, seeing Mo Salah put a delicate chip over Mendy but Thiago Silva managed to make it back in time to stop the ball from crossing the line.

Three minutes later, Klopp's side got their goal as Alexander-Arnold put in a cross to the far post where Mane headed the ball across the goal where Joel Matip was waiting to make the back of the net bulge.

However, the goal was quickly ruled out due to an offside Virgil Van Dijk interfering with play by holding back Reece James.

73 minutes in, Mount and Pulisic made way for Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner as Thomas Tuchel looked to get a goal on the counter attack.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Two minutes later, Luis Diaz had his shot at goal but Mendy once again kept his side well in the tie.

Kai Havertz then put his side in the lead in the 78th minute but the goal once again was disallowed for offside.

A minute later, Klopp decided to change up his team making a triple substitution as Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita made way for Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

Liverpool was desperately close to getting a goal with just five minutes left on the clock as a scrappy battle inside the Chelsea penalty area left fans on the edge of their seats.

IMAGO / News Images

Five minutes later and Van Dijk launched a header at Mendy but the Blues goalkeeper held the lines once again with an impeccable save.

Lukaku was desperately close to getting a goal in the closing minute as he reached a Marcos Alonso low cross to hit the ball straight at Kelleher.

With the game still undecided after 90 minutes, the two sides went back down the tunnel to prepare for another 30 minutes of extra time.

Another close VAR call disallowed Romelu Lukaku a goal eight minutes into extra time after the Belgian striker managed to find the back of the net.

IMAGO / News Images

During half-time of extra time, with a potential penalty shoot-out looming, Jorginho came onto the pitch in place of Mateo Kovacic.

Ten minutes before the potential shoot-out however, another VAR call saw Havertz disallowed another goal with Thomas Tuchel screaming on the touchline.

With one minute left on the clock before the shoot-out, Kepa Arrizabalaga took to the pitch to replace starting XI goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who had had an outstanding 120 minutes between the sticks.

James Milner and Marcos Alonso were the first pair to step up for their sides with both of them finding the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Fabinho then stood up to beat Kepa with a panenka penalty before Lukaku went on to send Kelleher the wrong way.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Van Dijk then just about beat Kepa to the top left corner before Havertz comfortably slotted his penalty into the bottom right.

Alexander-Arnold then went on to score his side's fourth of the afternoon as Chelsea's Reece James scored what looked like the same penalty.

Mo Salah made it five for five for Liverpool, with Jorginho doing the same thing moments later.

As the shoot-out went to sudden death, Diogo Jota, Antonio Rudiger, Divock Origi, N'Golo Kante, Andy Robertson, Timo Werner, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Trevoh Chalobah and Caoimhin Kelleher all stepped up to score their penalties, before Kepa Arrizabalaga missed as Liverpool went on to win the tie.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube