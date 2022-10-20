Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | 5 Things We Learned
1. Kepa Continues To Impress
An improbable redemption story continues, with Kepa racking up another clean sheet. The Spaniard has impressed mightily since Graham Potter was appointed manager.
2. Consistent Goals An Issue
Chelsea have struggled to consistently get goals from their forwards and Wednesday was no different. Potter will be hoping at least one forward plays himself into form or else he may be forced to examine his options in January.
3. Christian Pulisic Potentially In Line For A Start
The American has struggled to break into the starting eleven this season but has been bright in most of his cameos off the bench. Given the forwards' recent struggles, a shuffling of the lineup may be in order.
4. Marc Cucurella's Form A Concern
Wednesday was another subpar showing for the Spanish defender. If anyone is going to get the most out of him, it is Potter, under whom Cucurella won Player of the Season at Brighton. Alarm bells aren't ringing just yet but his form is a concern.
5. Mateo Kovacic Back To His Best
The Croatian has not been his usual self to start the campaign but looked stellar on Wednesday. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, as the midfield has been hit by injuries.
