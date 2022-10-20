Skip to main content
Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | 5 Things We Learned

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | 5 Things We Learned

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's disappointing draw against Brentford.

1. Kepa Continues To Impress

An improbable redemption story continues, with Kepa racking up another clean sheet. The Spaniard has impressed mightily since Graham Potter was appointed manager.

Armando Broja

2. Consistent Goals An Issue

Chelsea have struggled to consistently get goals from their forwards and Wednesday was no different. Potter will be hoping at least one forward plays himself into form or else he may be forced to examine his options in January. 

3. Christian Pulisic Potentially In Line For A Start

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The American has struggled to break into the starting eleven this season but has been bright in most of his cameos off the bench. Given the forwards' recent struggles, a shuffling of the lineup may be in order. 

4. Marc Cucurella's Form A Concern

Wednesday was another subpar showing for the Spanish defender. If anyone is going to get the most out of him, it is Potter, under whom Cucurella won Player of the Season at Brighton. Alarm bells aren't ringing just yet but his form is a concern.

Mateo Kovacic

5. Mateo Kovacic Back To His Best

The Croatian has not been his usual self to start the campaign but looked stellar on Wednesday. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, as the midfield has been hit by injuries. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith
Kepa
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Brentford Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Chelsea women v PSG women in UCL
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Aim For First Ever Victory Away At Paris Saint-Germain

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea women celebrating vs Paris Saint-Germain
Match Coverage

UEFA Women's Champions League: Where to Watch PSG v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Fabrizio Romano Tips Ruben Loftus-Cheek To Make England World Cup Squad

By Luka Foley
Denis Zakaria
News

Report: Denis Zakaria Situation 'Fragile'

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
News

'You Can Tell He Wants To Play' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

By Stephen Smith