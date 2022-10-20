Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8.5

Continued his strong run of form with another clean shit. Made multiple vital first-half saves.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5

A steady performance. Continues to take advantage of increased minutes.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7

Alternated between moments of madness and moments of brilliance. A mixed bag.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Much better in the first half than in the second. Needed to be bailed out multiple times after the interval.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Marc Cucurella - 4.5

The Spaniard's form continues to dip but he will be hopeful Graham Potter can restore it.

Jorginho - 6

A mostly fine performance but found himself wanting when up against the Bees' physicality.

Conor Gallagher - N/A

Forced off early through injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5

Struggled to deal with Brentford's attack, albeit in a position he is still learning.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Mason Mount - 6.5

Not too dissimilar from his performance over the weekend, just lacked the goals.

Kai Havertz - 3.5

Struggled mightily on the night, in particular with his physicality. Needs to shape up quickly.

Armando Broja - 7

Displayed his physical tenacity in his first start for the Blues but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5

Performed well upon his introduction, creating multiple chances for the visitors.

Raheem Sterling - 5.5

Brought his usual directness but struggled to make anything come off.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 7

Another bright spot off the bench, willing to carry the ball up the pitch as needed

Christian Pulisic - 7.5

Drove at the Brentford backline as well upon his introduction. Must be nearing a run in the starting eleven

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - N/A

Hardly on long enough to make an impact.

