Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | Player Ratings
Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8.5
Continued his strong run of form with another clean shit. Made multiple vital first-half saves.
Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5
A steady performance. Continues to take advantage of increased minutes.
Kalidou Koulibaly - 7
Alternated between moments of madness and moments of brilliance. A mixed bag.
Cesar Azpilicueta - 6
Much better in the first half than in the second. Needed to be bailed out multiple times after the interval.
Marc Cucurella - 4.5
The Spaniard's form continues to dip but he will be hopeful Graham Potter can restore it.
Jorginho - 6
A mostly fine performance but found himself wanting when up against the Bees' physicality.
Conor Gallagher - N/A
Forced off early through injury.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5
Struggled to deal with Brentford's attack, albeit in a position he is still learning.
Mason Mount - 6.5
Not too dissimilar from his performance over the weekend, just lacked the goals.
Kai Havertz - 3.5
Struggled mightily on the night, in particular with his physicality. Needs to shape up quickly.
Armando Broja - 7
Displayed his physical tenacity in his first start for the Blues but was unable to get on the scoresheet.
Substitutes
Mateo Kovacic - 6.5
Performed well upon his introduction, creating multiple chances for the visitors.
Raheem Sterling - 5.5
Brought his usual directness but struggled to make anything come off.
Carney Chukwuemeka - 7
Another bright spot off the bench, willing to carry the ball up the pitch as needed
Christian Pulisic - 7.5
Drove at the Brentford backline as well upon his introduction. Must be nearing a run in the starting eleven
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - N/A
Hardly on long enough to make an impact.
