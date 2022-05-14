Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 ET) Liverpool: Blues Lose FA Cup Final to Reds on Penalties

Chelsea lost against Liverpool in the FA Cup final on penalties after a penalty shootout decided a goalless affair in normal time.

The Reds would be the stronger side in the opening 15 minutes or so but the Blues managed to work themselves into the game for the rest of the first half.

At the start of the second half Chelsea had chances to break the deadlock but come full time, it finished goalless and extra time was required.

Konstantinos Tsimikas then scored the deciding goal in the shootout to win the trophy for Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku was handed a cup final start for Chelsea thanks to his three goals in his last two games, with Kai Havertz being ruled out through injury.

The Blues started the game well as they looked to press and play high up the pitch.

It was Liverpool though who had the first chance of the game, with Thiago being unable to get onto the end of a Luiz Dias cross.

Jorginho, who captained his side on the day, soon took a Mohamed Salah cross to the face and went down, but he was soon back up and able to continue.

IMAGO / PA Images

Diaz was involved once again for the Reds but his cutback couldn't find a teammate.

Edouard Mendy was then able to deny him in a one-on-one with a strong save, with Naby Keita then firing wide.

Christian Pulisic fired wide for Chelsea after around 16 minutes but Lukaku was soon penalised for a handball in the build up.

Thiago then fouled Mateo Kovacic on the edge of the area and the Blues were therefore awarded a free-kick, which Alisson soon saved.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool then had another chance for Liverpool, but the defender fired a shot over the bar.

Mason Mount's pass soon found Pulisic, but the American international fired his shot just wide of the goal.

After a strong opening few minutes from Liverpool, Chelsea grew into the game and next to test to Reds' goal was Marcos Alonso but Alisson was on hand to save.

Former Blues man Salah was substituted for Diogo Jota due to injury.

IMAGO / PA Images

Pulisic had another chance to score for Chelsea as he found Mount's pass, but he was unable to find the back of the net as he saw his shot blocked.

Mount and Lukaku broke for the Blues after a spell of pressure from their opponents but the attack soon broke down.

On the stroke of halftime Jota had a chance to score for Liverpool but his effort went over the bar.

Lukaku then had a similar opportunity but the Belgian had the same outcome, with that chance being the last of the first half.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted not to make any changes at the start of the second half.

Alonso very nearly opened the scoring in the opening minute as he fired over from a Pulisic cross, with the latter then having a chance of his own seconds later.

Diaz soon fouled Reece James on the right and Alonso saw his free-kick rattle the crossbar.

Liverpool then also came close with their own chance, with Andy Robertson heading wide from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Diaz then fired just wide of the post soon after.

Alonso very nearly got onto the end of a great ball from James but the Spaniard was just too late to meet it.

Jota had another chance for Liverpool, with his effort going wide of the post.

After Chelsea enjoyed a lot of the ball at the start of the second half, Liverpool soon had their own spell of pressure.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Mendy did well to get down low to his right and save from Keita.

N'Golo Kante was the Blues' first substitute of the game as he came on to replace Kovacic.

Pulisic then saw a shot from a James pull-back go wide of the goal.

Diaz then hit a shot from range for Liverpool, but his effort curled high and wide of the top corner.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Kante was able to find the ball on the attack but was unable to find Mount on his right who was in loads of space, before Mendy cleared a Liverpool chance at the other end.

Pulisic then won a corner for Chelsea but nothing came of it.

James did really well to deny Liverpool the continuation of their attack on two occasions before being booked for a foul on Thiago.

Lukaku broke on the left for Chelsea and looked to send a low ball in, but Virgil van Dijk was there to clear it.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Soon Liverpool hit the post in quick succession, with both Diaz and Jota striking the woodwork.

Lukaku was replaced by Hakim Ziyech in the final ten minutes for Chelsea.

Diaz was close yet again for the Reds as the game entered stoppage time, with his shot curling just wide.

The match soon ended goalless, with extra-time being required to settle the result.

At the start of extra time, Kante was on hand to help track back and stop a Liverpool counter-attack.

Pulisic broke on the right for Chelsea but was unable to get a cross away into the box.

Kante worked so hard once again to deny Liverpool on the break, this time tackling Diaz on the right.

Ziyech then went down inside the box after a challenge from Ibrahima Konate, but nothing was given.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Antonio Rudiger made a great tackle to stop the Reds on the attack soon after.

Mount then found himself on the end of a James cross from the right, but he fired his effort over the bar from outside the area.

Ziyech sent a cross into the box towards Pulisic but Alexander-Arnold was on hand to clear and send it behind for a corner.

Thiago Silva headed behind from an Alonso corner, with Chelsea looking the stronger side in the half.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Half time in extra time soon came, with both sides still yet to score.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesar Azpilicueta both came on for Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah.

Ziyech was brought down once again, this time on the edge of the area, but still nothing was given

Loftus-Cheek was able to run down the right and send an inviting ball into the box, but the chance soon fizzled out.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Both sides looked tired as the game approached its conclusion, with Ross Barkley coming on to replace Loftus-Cheek in the remaining minutes.

Full time soon came, with penalties needed to decide the winner.

Alonso scored the first for Chelsea, with James Milner netting for Liverpool.

Azpilicueta then missed his for the Blues as his effort hit the post, with Thiago and James then scoring.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Roberto Firmino then scored for the Reds, with Barkley then converting his past Alisson.

Alexander-Arnold netted Liverpool's fourth before Jorginho scored soon after.

Mane had the chance to win it for the Reds, but Mendy was on hand to save and keep his side in it.

Ziyech was next to take and he scored past Alisson, with Jota converting his to keep it at sudden death.

The Liverpool goalkeeper then saved from Mount before Tsimikas scored to win Liverpool the FA Cup.

