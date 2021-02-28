Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel's side denied chance of moving into Premier League top four

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League.

It was a tight affair in west London as neither side could find a winner to strengthen their position in the table.

Thomas Tuchel's side weren't at their best but extended their unbeaten start to life under the German, but it wasn't enough to move back into the top four.

Chelsea were positive from the off inside the opening ten minutes in west London. It was an open affair with Thomas Tuchel's side zipping the ball around with crispness.

The first talking point of the game went to VAR after an initial decision in the 13th minute saw Marcus Rashford's free-kick pushed away by Edouard Mendy after Scott McTominay was judged to have been fouled by Mason Mount on the edge of the area despite clearly kicking the Chelsea midfielder in the head. But the follow up as the ball came back out saw Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood come together and a possible handball by the Blues winger was looked at. But Stuart Attwell stuck with his initial decision.

Hudson-Odoi had a half chance for the Blues nine minutes later after an excellent switch of play by Mount, but his volley was blasted wide of David De Gea's goal.

Olivier Giroud had two chances within four minutes of each other. In the 32nd minute, De Gea mis-kicked a clearance straight to the Frenchman but he skied his erratic effort. Then four minutes on, Hudson-Odoi clipped an excellent ball across the box but Giroud couldn't make any contact and ended up colliding with the post.

Chelsea started well at Stamford Bridge but lost their way as United were first to everything. Sloppy passes everywhere and a half to forget in particular for Hakim Ziyech who was bullied by the visitors.

But Ziyech wasn't given the Hudson-Odoi treatment and it was Hudson-Odoi who was hooked at half-time by a frustrated Thomas Tuchel. Reece James replaced came on in his place. Hudson-Odoi emerged with an ice pack on his thigh.

Chelsea had the first chance of the second-half in the 49th minute as a surging Ben Chilwell found Ziyech, but a strong arm from De Gea denied the Moroccan fantastically from close range. James' follow up shot was well blocked by Luke Shaw.

Chelsea improved as the second-half went on but it was Greenwood who nearly opened the scoring for Manchester United. He played a one-two on the edge of the area with Daniel James, but his effort flew wide.

McTominay was the next to have a chance a minute later as Shaw's cross fell to the Scottish midfielder but Edouard Mendy produced a fine save to ensure the scores stayed level.

Mount, another game where he was a standout performer, put on the afterburners as he played a one-two with Ziyech to burst at the United defence. He cut inside of McTominay but couldn't find a finish from close range.

In the 65th minute, Giroud was replaced by Christian Pulisic as Tuchel opted to switch to a false nine system.

Fred was the next United man to have a go at goal in the 68th minute as the ball fell to him outside the area, but his strike from distance curled inches past Mendy's post.

Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta both had soft half chances outside the area as the game headed into the final 15 minutes, but neither were troubling for De Gea.

Mendy almost gifted United the lead in the 76th minute as he fumbled James' cross, but no player was there to pounce and punish the mistake.

Timo Werner was Chelsea's final substitution with 12 minutes to go as Tuchel's side searched for a winner; he replaced Ziyech.

James produced a fine cross on the right-hand side for the Blues towards the back post to Werner, but Lindelof made an excellent interception at the back post seven minutes from time. Werner had another chance a minute later, this time more of a half chance, but his low effort was struck straight at De Gea.

United broke in the 90th minute as it looked as thought he visitors could nick a winner. But the engine Kante rushed back and made a key interception to cut out McTominay's cross.

But Chelsea couldn't find a winner and they had to settle for a point against their Premier League rivals.

The unbeaten run under Tuchel extends to nine points, as does United's record away from home. But the point sees Chelsea stay in fifth as they failed to capitalise on results elsewhere to climb into the top four.

It doesn't get any easier for the Blues; next up is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield on Thursday.

