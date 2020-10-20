Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla: Blues open Champions League campaign with goalless draw

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Sevilla in their opening group game of Group E in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Frank Lampard's side kept a clean sheet against the Spanish side, but failed to have any eye-watering chances in front of goal as they had to settle for a point in the opening fixture.

Reece James had an early first-timed cross well cleared by Diego Carlos as the Blues produced a few nice passes in the build-up.

Jorginho was handed a yellow card after 14 minutes as he pulled down Lucas Ocampos cynically after his pass was intercepted by the Argentine.

Edouard Mendy was called into action early on as he clawed away a header from a Sevilla set-piece after it deflected off of Kurt Zouma. Jorginho was lucky to stay on the field after he brought down Ivan Rakitic on a booking.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Timo Werner had two chances in quick succession round the half hour mark. He was first played in by Christian Pulisic, and although the flag was raised, his touch round Yassine Bounou was too heavy. Then a James cross bounced across the box to the German, but he could only stab his effort straight at Bounou.

Mason Mount joined Jorginho in Davide Massa's book after he pulled down Suso with nine minutes to play before half-time as he lost possession of the ball.

Ocampos had a chance at the end of the half but his volley was saved by Mendy, before Timo Werner scuffed a shot prior to the half-time whistle.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt / POOL / AFP)

Christian Pulisic switched wings with Mason Mount at half-time and instantly proved a threat, winning a corner which Kurt Zouma met but headed straight at Bounou.

Chelsea looked much in the early stages of the second-half as they strung passes together with more pace, purpose and intensity but Sevilla's defence held firm.

Werner had a chance ten minutes into the second-half as he curled one from distance but Bounou made a comfortable save down to his left-hand side.

(Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)

Ben Chilwell was the next to test Bounou as he beat Jesus Navas in the air to Reece James' cross, but he headed it straight at Bounou.

Hakim Ziyech was brought on for Mount just after the hour mark for the hosts. Jorginho also made way minutes later, on a yellow card, for Mateo Kovacic.

Sevilla completed a set piece straight from the training ground in the 66th minute as the delivery headed to the edge of the box, but Jordan's volley sailed just over the bar.

(Photo by Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

Chilwell was forced to make a great defensive tackle after Zouma was caught in possession as Ocampos looked to surge into the box.

But the Blues contained the visitors, but failed to make a breakthrough as they settled for a point in their opening match of Group E.

