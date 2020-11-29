Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side had a goal disallowed in the 11th minute through Timo Werner for offside, and fail to take the chance of moving to the top of the table.

----------

It was a tight affair from the off and after an early half chance from Hakim Ziyech, who saw his volley from distance comfortably saved by Hugo Lloris, Steven Bergwijn had the first big chance of the game. Mourinho's side countered after Timo Werner was dispossessed and Harry Kane fed it through to the Dutchman; but he could only fire his effort over inside the box in the ninth minute.

Timo Werner thought he had the opener in the 11th minute. Mason Mount led the counter-attack and slipped Werner in and he superbly found the far corner with a fine finish, however it was ruled out for offside.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs had the biggest chances of the first-half as Edouard Mendy was called into action to make a fine save to parry away Serge Aurier's effort from the edge of the area.

Chelsea had two half chances later on in the first; Mount with the first. He skipped past several Spurs players to make his way to the edge of the box, but he could only hit his effort high and wide.

Ben Chilwell was next to follow in the 36th minute, seven minutes later, as the ball fell to him eventually from a Blues corner but he rushed his shot and sliced his effort wide.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Three minutes into the second-half, James delivered a fine cross from the right-hand side but Tammy Abraham couldn't get enough on his glancing header.

Abraham had another chance in the 64th minute when Werner delivered a fine cross in behind Eric Dier, but he failed to convert another chance from close range.

Three minutes after, Ziyech was the next to have a chance. Chilwell's ball fell to him in the box but he lashed it over the bar.

(Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 74th minute, Christian Pulisic returned from injury to replace Timo Werner. Olivier Giroud came on for Tammy Abraham five minutes later, who limped off.

Mount was denied by Lloris in the 81st minute with a fine effort from distance, which was goal-bound.

Kai Havertz also made his way onto the pitch with seven minutes to play. replacing a below-par Ziyech.

(Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Giroud had a glorious opportunity in stoppage time as Joe Rodon made an error in defence but Giroud could only hit it tamely at Lloris.

Zouma made a misplaced pass late on but Lo Celso failed to take advantage.

But despite their dominance in the second-half, Chelsea failed to make their possession count and had to settle for a point against their London counterparts, who climb to the top of the Premier League table.

----------

