Chelsea 0-0 Wolves: Thomas Tuchel's first game ends in a stalemate

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

The hosts dominated the ball in west London but had nothing to show for it in front of goal as they were held by a resolute Wolves side.

Chelsea started brightly to life under Thomas Tuchel. Fluid football and high pressure off the ball. And inside five minutes they could've been ahead. Callum Hudson-Odoi whipped the ball across the box but Olivier Giroud couldn't quite get the contact to tap home from close range at the near post.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech had a chance in the 20th minute as he fired one from the edge of the box, but it was an easy save for Rui Patricio.

Antonio Rudiger, who was given the nod to start in defence, made a needless foul on the edge of the area three minutes later on Daniel Podence, but Ruben Neves could only hit the free-kick over Edouard Mendy's crossbar.

Hudson-Odoi was one of the Blues' brighter sparks. He produced another cross, this time deep, which fell to Ben Chilwell at the back post in the 32nd minute, but he could only volley his effort wide.

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Rudiger had a chance six minutes before the break as Ziyech delivered a free-kick to the back post, but Patricio got down well to save the German's header.

Wolves struggled to get out of their half, but in the 40th minute they did as they broke down the left hand side, however Leander Dendoncker could only steer his header over the bar.

Inside the first minute of the second-half, Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech combined for the former to cross but neither Giroud or Havertz could turn it home. Havertz then tangled legs with Nelson Semedo as he went the aerial ball, but no penalty was awarded.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 61st minute and Chilwell should've put Chelsea ahead. Havertz did well to cut it back to the defender, but he blazed his effort over from close range.

A couple of minutes later and Chelsea started to up the tempo. Quick passing led to Hudson-Odoi drilling a low ball into Giroud, but his effort was tame and straight at Patricio.

Pedro Neto should've given Wolves the lead in the 71st minute. Mendy played a misplaced pass out and the visitors took it forward and it saw Neto one-on-one versus Mendy, but his scooped chip hit the crossbar and went over.

Tuchel saw enough in the 77th minute as Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic came on for Ben Chilwell and Olivier Giroud.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mateo Kovacic went close in the 82nd minute as Ziyech teed him up on the edge of the box, but he could only strike it just wide of Patricio's goal.

Mason Mount was brought on in the closing stages by Tuchel as Chelsea hunted for a winner. All the possession but nothing to show for it. He replaced Ziyech.

Four minutes from time and Hudson-Odoi went close to breaking the deadlock. He drove at Rayan Ait-Nouri but his deflected effort was tipped away by Patricio.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mount looked bright when he came on as he dummied Jorginho's ball but his cross was well cleared.

Wolves looked for a winner and they broke as Dendoncker went to pull the trigger, but Hudson-Odoi made a last-ditch tackle.

Havertz had a chance to win it in stoppage time but his free header was deflected over.

But neither side could find a winner and Tuchel had to settle for a point in his opening game as Head Coach.

