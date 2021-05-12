Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Blues Suffer Setback to Top Four Hopes

Chelsea suffered a setback to their Champions League qualification hopes after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

It was a night where nothing went for the Blues. Missed chances, a catastrophic defensive error, refereeing decisions not going their way and denied by the woodwork twice. It was an evening Chelsea will want to put behind them, and quickly.

Emile Smith Rowe gave Arsenal the lead which turned out to be the winner in the 16th minute as he tapped in from close range to punish an awful back pass from Jorginho.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was a quiet opening ten minutes in west London as the visitors started brightly. But Chelsea should have been ahead in the 11th minute through Kai Havertz. The German poached a poor pass from Gabriel to go one-on-one with Bernd Leno, but he could only lift his glorious chance over the bar.

And the Blues were made to pay as a Jorginho howler handed Arsenal the lead. A backpass, which forced Kepa Arrizabalaga to scramble to make a goal-line save, fell into the path of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who then cut it back for Emile Smith Rowe to tap home to give the visitors the lead in the 16th minute.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount nearly struck the Blues level six minutes later as Christian Pulisic combined to cut it back to Mason Mount in the 18-yard box, but Rob Holding made a vital block to deny the goal-bound effort. However, replays showed it hit his hand in the process.

Mount had another chance in the 28th minute from close range but Leno was there on hand again to make a smart stop to keep Arsenal's lead in tact.

Chances were coming for the Blues and in the 32nd minute, Pulisic had their next chance. A Mount corner dropped to the American but he could only loop his header over onto the roof of the net.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Five minutes later and it remained all Chelsea. Mohamed Elneny ensured Arsenal stayed ahead after Leno palmed Ben Chilwell's cross into the path of Mount, but the Egyptian denied an almost certain tap-in.

Tuchel saw enough at half-time and brought on Callum Hudson-Odoi for Billy Gilmour in the hope of turning the game around, just like they did at the Etihad on Saturday against Manchester City.

Chelsea had a claim for a penalty three minutes into the second-half after Havertz was fouled in the box, but both Andre Marriner and VAR didn't think it was worthy enough for a penalty to be awarded.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The space opened up for Hudson-Odoi on the edge of the box, but he fired well over. Moments later, Havertz went down in the box again for another penalty shout, but nothing was given, again.

Pulisic had the ball in the back of the net in the 61st minute as he bundled it in from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.

Tuchel made his second change of the evening four minutes later as Chelsea searched for a way back into the game. Havertz, who missed a spectacular chance in the first half was replaced by former Gunners forward Olivier Giroud.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Elneny was caught on the ball on the edge of his area with 21 minutes to play, but Giroud could only scuff the shot to send it well wide, nearer to the corner flag than the goal.

Tuchel made his final change in the last 12 minutes - Hakim Ziyech replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea switched to a four- back system.

Pulisic was picked out by Hudson-Odoi with four minutes to play but his stretching effort was tamely guided into the hands of Leno.

In the 89th minute, Chelsea's luck proved to be out. Kurt Zouma's looping header crashed off the woodwork, before Giroud's rebounded effort was denied by the woodwork.

But the Blues were made to pay for their defensive error in the first half and their lack of cutting edge in front of goal. They fell to defeat against Mikel Arteta's side to drag them right back in the battle for top four with two games left to play of the 2020/21 campaign.

It's four cup finals left for Chelsea, two of which are league matches and two which are finals. There's plenty to work on for the Blues as they head to Wembley on Saturday for the FA Cup final.

