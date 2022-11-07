Skip to main content
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Player Ratings

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the player ratings from Chelsea's loss against Arsenal.

Edouard Mendy - 6.5

Showed improved passing, something he needs to do under Graham Potter if he wishes to play. 

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

A fine showing from the Spaniard. Has been a steady presence under Potter.

Thiago Silva - 7

Continues to perform well at his ripe age. Did well to thwart multiple dangerous attacks. 

Graham Potter

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5

Much like Azpilicueta, Chalobah continues to take advantage of his increase in minutes. 

Marc Cucurella - 4.5

Another lackluster performance for the left back, a worrying trend since joining the club.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5.5

Not at his best in the first half.  Uncharacteristically sloppy with his passes. 

Mason Mount heads the ball against Arsenal.

Mason Mount - 5.5

Struggled to get a foothold in the match, especially given Arsenal's energy and pressure.

Kai Havertz - 5

Sloppy and wasteful. Another stagnant performance for the German. 

Raheem Sterling - 5.5

Much like Chelsea's other attackers, Sterling struggled to make anything come off when on the ball.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6

Could not mark his return to action against Arsenal with a goal. Struggling to be integrated into the side.

Substitutes

Armando Broja - 6

Came on when trailing but worked hard in an attempt to turn the result around.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5

A bright, energetic cameo from the midfielder, as usual. Potentially in line for a start.

Mateo Kovacic - N/A

Not really on long enough to make a substantial impact.

Christian Pulisic - N/A

Not really on long enough to make a substantial impact.

