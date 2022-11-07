Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Player Ratings
Edouard Mendy - 6.5
Showed improved passing, something he needs to do under Graham Potter if he wishes to play.
Cesar Azpilicueta - 6
A fine showing from the Spaniard. Has been a steady presence under Potter.
Thiago Silva - 7
Continues to perform well at his ripe age. Did well to thwart multiple dangerous attacks.
Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5
Much like Azpilicueta, Chalobah continues to take advantage of his increase in minutes.
Marc Cucurella - 4.5
Another lackluster performance for the left back, a worrying trend since joining the club.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5.5
Not at his best in the first half. Uncharacteristically sloppy with his passes.
Mason Mount - 5.5
Struggled to get a foothold in the match, especially given Arsenal's energy and pressure.
Read More
Kai Havertz - 5
Sloppy and wasteful. Another stagnant performance for the German.
Raheem Sterling - 5.5
Much like Chelsea's other attackers, Sterling struggled to make anything come off when on the ball.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6
Could not mark his return to action against Arsenal with a goal. Struggling to be integrated into the side.
Substitutes
Armando Broja - 6
Came on when trailing but worked hard in an attempt to turn the result around.
Conor Gallagher - 6.5
A bright, energetic cameo from the midfielder, as usual. Potentially in line for a start.
Mateo Kovacic - N/A
Not really on long enough to make a substantial impact.
Christian Pulisic - N/A
Not really on long enough to make a substantial impact.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Agree Deal In Principle With RB Leipzig For Christopher Nkunku
- BREAKING: Laurence Stewart Confirmed As New Chelsea Director
- Report: Chelsea Continue Contract Talks With Jorginho
- Report: Chelsea Turned Down Bayern Munich Approach For Kai Havertz
- Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez
- Report: Napoli Director Speaks On Kvicha Kvaratshkelia Rumours Amid Chelsea Links
- Report: Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Unsure Of Future At The Club
- Conor Gallagher On Why The Chelsea Team Love Working For Graham Potter