Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 6.5

Showed improved passing, something he needs to do under Graham Potter if he wishes to play.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

A fine showing from the Spaniard. Has been a steady presence under Potter.

Thiago Silva - 7

Continues to perform well at his ripe age. Did well to thwart multiple dangerous attacks.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5

Much like Azpilicueta, Chalobah continues to take advantage of his increase in minutes.

Marc Cucurella - 4.5

Another lackluster performance for the left back, a worrying trend since joining the club.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5.5

Not at his best in the first half. Uncharacteristically sloppy with his passes.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Mason Mount - 5.5

Struggled to get a foothold in the match, especially given Arsenal's energy and pressure.

Kai Havertz - 5

Sloppy and wasteful. Another stagnant performance for the German.

Raheem Sterling - 5.5

Much like Chelsea's other attackers, Sterling struggled to make anything come off when on the ball.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6

Could not mark his return to action against Arsenal with a goal. Struggling to be integrated into the side.

Substitutes

Armando Broja - 6

Came on when trailing but worked hard in an attempt to turn the result around.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5

A bright, energetic cameo from the midfielder, as usual. Potentially in line for a start.

Mateo Kovacic - N/A

Not really on long enough to make a substantial impact.

Christian Pulisic - N/A

Not really on long enough to make a substantial impact.

Read More Chelsea Stories