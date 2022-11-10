Skip to main content
Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Five Things We Learned

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Five Things We Learned

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.

1. Marc Cucurella Shows Signs Of Life

In front of a manager that pursued him heavily over the summer, the Spaniard performed as well as he has in recent weeks. This will serve as encouragement to any Chelsea fans starting to get nervous about him.

Marc Cucurella

2. Armando Broja Continues To Struggle To Be Effective

He will never be faulted for his effort levels, but Armando Broja has struggled to make things come off since his goal against Wolves. He will need to get back into form soon.

3. Lewis Hall One For the Future

The young left-back shined against Guardiola's men, giving fans a glimpse of the next potential graduate of the famed academy at Cobham. 

Lewis Hall

4. Kai Havertz A Bright Spot

Much like Cucurella, the German forward was effective against City, even in his reduced role off the bench. There have been many false dawns with Hazertz but hopefully, he can kick on from this bright cameo.

5. Graham Potter Needs Time

Pep Guardiola said it best: Graham Potter needs time to work at Chelsea. Fans have seen what he has accomplished at Brighton and need to remember he needs time to get things at Chelsea how he wants them. 

