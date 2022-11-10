Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Player Ratings
Edouard Mendy - 6.5
Made a few fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable. Had moments of indecision and concern on the ball.
Trevoh Chalobah - 5.5
Much more effective in the first half than the second. Mahrez scored the opener after being fouled by Chalobah.
Kalidou Koulibaly - 4.5
A bit reckless in his challenges and wasteful with his passing. Not his best showing.
Marc Cucurella - 6.5
Potentially his best appearance in a Chelsea shirt. Very assured in possession and worked tirelessly out of it.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6
Filling in at right-back, he did just about all that was asked of him, both offensively and defensively.
Mateo Kovacic - 6.5
Seems to be nearing his pre-injury form. Composed in the middle of the park and created a good chance for Pulisic.
Denis Zakaria - 5.5
Solid but unspectacular. Substituted halfway into the second half.
Lewis Hall - 7
Very sharp in just his second senior experience. Almost got himself on the scoresheet but was thwarted by a good save.
Hakim Ziyech - 6
An odd performance that was both wasteful and creative at the same time. Hard to see what Potter will take from this cameo.
Armando Broja - 5.5
Worked hard as usual but did not show much. Will likely return to the bench this weekend.
Christian Pulisic - 6
Wasted a good chance from Ziyech early in the first half. Found himself playing left wing-back to close out the match.
Substitutes
Cesar Azpilicuelta - 6
Nearly assisted a goal late in the match. A steady performance, as always.
Conor Gallagher - 5.5
Brought on for Zakaria, he offered more final third presence but was not incisive enough.
Mason Mount - 7.5
Was a presence between the lines for the Blues. Almost got himself on the scoresheet late.
Raheem Sterling - 5.5
Should have got on the end of Kai Havertz's late cross but was not on the same page as the German.
Kai Havertz - 7
An encouraging late cameo from Havertz. Played a brilliant ball that Sterling should have tucked away.
