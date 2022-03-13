Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle: Kai Havertz Stunner Seals Late Win for Blues Over Newcastle United

Chelsea were 1-0 victors over Newcastle United thanks to Kai Havertz's outstanding goal in the dying moments of the game.

The first half was a quiet 45 minutes with the Blues pressing forward, but unable to truly test the Magpies' defence.

However, Havertz was on hand to produce a stunning moment of quality to secure a huge win for his side amid uncertain times off the pitch.

Thomas Tuchel opted for a four man defence against the Magpies, with Malang Sarr at left-back and Trevoh Chalobah at right-back.

Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech all led the attack for Chelsea.

The hosts had the first chance of the game as Andreas Christensen's shot from range sailed over the bar.

As the opening moments of the match progressed, it was Chelsea who were enjoying the majority of possession.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kante was performing well at the heart of the midfield, using his superb tackling ability to win the ball back.

However both sides on the whole look scrappy in challenges, with referee David Coote having to blow his whistle for fouls numerous times.

The opening 15 minutes were quiet, but the Blues were on top.

Jacob Murphy had Newcastle's first chance of the match, but his effort was high and wide into the stands.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Magpies were keen to press the Chelsea defence and were able to force a couple of errors from the hosts.

Mount and Antonio Rudiger shared a good run down the left hand side and were able to win a corner.

The former had an attempt from outside the box from the resulting set piece, but his audacious volley flew over the bar.

A good press from Ziyech saw his side win the ball back, and Werner's low effort was deflected wide of the post.

IMAGO / PA Images

Havertz was next to threaten the visitors, but his low cross fizzed across the face of goal.

Mount had a free kick on the left hand side of the box, but it flew into the side netting.

Dan Burn had a great chance to put Newcastle ahead but his header went wide of Edouard Mendy's post.

Havertz was the first player to go into the book for a foul on Burn but even after a VAR check, he remained on the pitch.

IMAGO / PA Images

It remained a scrappy affair in the final minutes of the half, with both sides unable to really test each other's defence.

Miguel Almiron forced a strong save from Mendy in stoppage time, but he then fired a volley way over the bar.

The half time whistle soon blew, with the score goalless.

Neither side made any changes at the start of the second half.

Bruno Guimaraes had the first attempt of the half, but his effort was hit wide of the post.

Murphy was the next played to be book by Coote for his foul on Ziyech.

Mount appeared to have been fouled on the byline, but the referee opted to award Newcastle a free-kick.

IMAGO / PA Images

A lofted ball over the top of the defence was met by Werner, but his touch wasn't good enough to finish off the chance as he closed down on goal.

Chalobah looked as though he got away with conceding a penalty for a foul on Murphy, with the game continuing despite Newcastle's protests.

Ziyech was the third player to receive a yellow card for a high foot.

Werner thought he had won his side a penalty, but the linesman raised his flag for offside.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku both came on for Chelsea just after the hour mark, replacing Mount and Werner respectively.

Almiron saw his effort go over the bar, but the linesman soon raised his flag for offside.

Havertz had his side's best chance of the game as his header from Ziyech's cross was hit straight at Martin Dubravka.

Sean Longstaff's effort from range sailed over Mendy's bar.

IMAGO / PA Images

Christian Pulisic was Chelsea's final substitution as he came on for Sarr.

Guimaraes was the next to be booked after his foul on Kovacic, who was on the break for the Blues.

As the clock ticked down the game remained scrappy, with both sides looking to score a late winner.

Kovacic was yet another player to be booked by Coote.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Havertz made it 1-0 to Chelsea in the 89th minute!

The German was able to bring down Jorginho's long ball, and he then was able to expertly slot it past Dubravka.

He very nearly got a second, only for his effort to hit the bar.

The full time whistle soon came and Chelsea secured a might win at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube