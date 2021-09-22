Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

There was nothing to seperate the two sides as Chelsea's third round Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa was settled on penalties, with the Blues winning 4-3 in the shootout.

Timo Werner opened the scoring for Chelsea, connecting with a superb Reece James cross to fire his side ahead.

However, after a flurry of Chelsea attacks, Aston Villa equalised through young striker Cameron Archer in similar style to Werner's opener.

The match headed to penalties as Chelsea progressed into the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The visitors had the first chance of the game as Archer was played in on goal just seven minutes in. Kepa Arrizabalaga rushed out and forced the striker to blaze his effort over the bar.

Saul Niguez had Chelsea's first half-chance as his header floated wide of the post as he searched for his first Chelsea goal.

El Ghazi was causing the Blues trouble on the left-hand side and drilled a low cross that Reece James had to turn just wide of the post in a hurry.

Hakim Ziyech registered the Blues' first shot on target with a trademark left-footed shot from the right hand side. A fantastic turn saw him escape his marker but his strike was matched by Jed Steer.

Chelsea should have been behind going into the break. Kepa denied Archer on the 45th minute before the ball fell to El Ghazi, whose strike beat the goalkeeper but Reece James was on hand to clear off the line.

However, this wasn't the last chance of the half as Bertrand Traore forced Kepa into another save after coming in onto his left foot and firing into the arms of the Spaniard.

Half-time saw the introduction of Mason Mount as N'Golo Kante left the field.

Callum Hudson-Odoi registered the first shot on target of the second half as his mazy run ended up with the 20-year-old in the box and a low driven strike towards the right hand corner was palmed wide.

The Blues were ahead on the 55th minute through Werner. James picked out a perfect cross from infield on the right hand side and Werner gets free at the far post to head past Steer in the Villa net.

Werner should've added his second just minutes later but the German forward poked a shot wide of the left post, so close.

A flurry of Chelsea attacks followed as they looked to add to their lead. Ziyech unleashed another shot from outside of the box on the 57th minute, his low shot matched brilliantly by Steer, who dived down to his left to keep the Moroccan out.

Aston Villa equalised on the 65th minute through striker Archer. Matty Cash brought the ball up field and delivered a fantastic cross into the box for the young striker to head past Kepa and make the game 1-1.

A minute later and Villa registered another shot on target through the impresive El Ghazi. The winger found space on the Chelsea right handside and dribbled into the box before firing a shot that Kepa did well to keep out.

Substitute Mount was inches away from restoring the Blue's lead on the 70th minute, combining well with Ziyech in the Aston Villa box before rolling a shot just wide of the post.

The game became an open affair in the last 20 minutes as the Villains were getting success down Chelsea's right hand side. Cash once again picked out a man in the middle but Emiliano Buendia could not fire his attempt on target.

With Chelsea chasing a win, Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku entered the frame for Saul and Ziyech.

Mount once again tested Steer in the visitors' goal, driving forward with the ball before unleashing a shot from the edge of the box which the shot-stopper tipped over the bar.

There were few chances towards the end of the match as the game headed to penalties.

Chelsea won the toss and the teams would be shooting into the Matthew Harding.

El Ghazi took the first penalty for Villa, firing high into the right hand corner to beat Kepa, who dived the right way. 1-0

Lukaku stepped up for Chelsea, sending Steer the wrong way before passing into the right side of the net. 1-1

Ashely Young stepped up for Villa's second and fired the ball off the crossbar for Chelsea to take the lead! 1-1

Captain Mount stepped up for the Blues' second and passed the ball into the net after Steer dived early. 2-1

Kepa dives low to his left to deny Marvelous Nakamba. 2-1

Substitute Barkley scores to the right as Steer dives the wrong way again. 3-1

Ezri Konsa fired his penalty into the top corner. 3-2

Ben Chilwell stepped up for the deciding penalty, knowing that if he scored Chelsea go through. The left-back's shot cannoned back off the bar.

Buendia stepped up and scored to make it 3-3.

James took the final penalty as he fires past Steer into the top corner to win the shootout 4--3.

