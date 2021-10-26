Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Southampton: Blues Win on Penalties to Seal Carabao Cup Quarter Final Spot

Chelsea and Southampton played a 1-1 draw in an end to end match at Stamford Bridge which needed penalties to split the two sides.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea, bagging on the cusp on half-time to put the Blues one up going into half-time.

Just moments into the second half Che Adams cancelled out the opening goal, tapping in from close range.

The match ended 1-1 and headed for penalties, with Chelsea coming out 4-3 winners in the shoot-out.

(Photo by SIPA USA)

The first chance of the game came for Saul Niguez, who connected brilliantly from a corner to head a powerful shot towards goal but Fraser Forster tipped the ball over the bar.

Havertz then produced the second chance of the game, embarking on a long run through the Southampton defence before firing an effort just wide.

Southampton began to get into the match as the game progressed in the first half with Stuart Armstrong testing Kepa Arrizabalaga on the half an hour mark but the goalkeeper managed to produce a fantastic save to keep the scores level.

(Photo by SIPA USA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi was providing the bright spark in the first half for the Blues, looking dangerous down the right-hand side.

It was a fairly uneventful first half but Chelsea broke the deadlock as Havertz rose above the Southampton defenders to meet a Hakim Ziyech corner and head the Blues into the lead.

(Photo by SIPA USA)

Southampton came out the stronger of the two sides in the second half and were level within the first two minutes, a shot saved by Kepa but the rebound was converted by Che Adams on the goal line.

Kepa then kept out Adam Armstrong, producing a fantastic save to keep out his header that was heading to the corner.

Five minutes later and Marcos Alonso was denied by Forster from a corner before Ross Barkley broke and had his shot kept out once more.

(Photo by SIPA USA)

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were introduced into the action in place of Barkley and Ziyech.

Saul came close to giving the Blues the lead again on the 73rd minute, rolling his shot just past the post.

The Spaniard then had a fantastic curling effort heading for the top corner palmed away for a corner just moments later.

(Photo by SIPA USA)

Southampton substitute Will Smallbone should have put the Saints ahead with ten minutes to go but Kepa pulled off another fantastic save.

With seconds left to go before the end of the match and penalty shoot-out, Kepa pulled off a fine save to deny Saints defender Lyanco from a corner before denying Salisu from the resulting corner.

Malang Sarr had the last shot on target of the match, hitting a fine left-footed strike which Forster kept out before the match headed to penalties.

Penalties:

Southampton: Armstrong (scores), Walcot (saved), Long (scores), Smallbone (miss), Romeu (scores)

Chelsea: Alonso (scores), Mount (saved), Hudson-Odoi (scores), Chilwell (scores), James (scores)

The Blues come out 4-3 victors on penalties.

