    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Southampton: Blues Win on Penalties to Seal Carabao Cup Quarter Final Spot

    Author:

    Chelsea and Southampton played a 1-1 draw in an end to end match at Stamford Bridge which needed penalties to split the two sides.

    Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea, bagging on the cusp on half-time to put the Blues one up going into half-time.

    Just moments into the second half Che Adams cancelled out the opening goal, tapping in from close range.

    The match ended 1-1 and headed for penalties, with Chelsea coming out 4-3 winners in the shoot-out.

    sipa_35775667

    The first chance of the game came for Saul Niguez, who connected brilliantly from a corner to head a powerful shot towards goal but Fraser Forster tipped the ball over the bar.

    Havertz then produced the second chance of the game, embarking on a long run through the Southampton defence before firing an effort just wide.

    Southampton began to get into the match as the game progressed in the first half with Stuart Armstrong testing Kepa Arrizabalaga on the half an hour mark but the goalkeeper managed to produce a fantastic save to keep the scores level.

    sipa_35775666

    Callum Hudson-Odoi was providing the bright spark in the first half for the Blues, looking dangerous down the right-hand side.

    It was a fairly uneventful first half but Chelsea broke the deadlock as Havertz rose above the Southampton defenders to meet a Hakim Ziyech corner and head the Blues into the lead.

    sipa_35775935

    Southampton came out the stronger of the two sides in the second half and were level within the first two minutes, a shot saved by Kepa but the rebound was converted by Che Adams on the goal line.

    Kepa then kept out Adam Armstrong, producing a fantastic save to keep out his header that was heading to the corner.

    Five minutes later and Marcos Alonso was denied by Forster from a corner before Ross Barkley broke and had his shot kept out once more.

    sipa_35776607

    Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were introduced into the action in place of Barkley and Ziyech.

    Saul came close to giving the Blues the lead again on the 73rd minute, rolling his shot just past the post.

    The Spaniard then had a fantastic curling effort heading for the top corner palmed away for a corner just moments later.

    sipa_35776612

    Southampton substitute Will Smallbone should have put the Saints ahead with ten minutes to go but Kepa pulled off another fantastic save.

    With seconds left to go before the end of the match and penalty shoot-out, Kepa pulled off a fine save to deny Saints defender Lyanco from a corner before denying Salisu from the resulting corner.

    Malang Sarr had the last shot on target of the match, hitting a fine left-footed strike which Forster kept out before the match headed to penalties.

    Penalties:

    Southampton: Armstrong (scores), Walcot (saved), Long (scores), Smallbone (miss), Romeu (scores)

    Chelsea: Alonso (scores),  Mount (saved), Hudson-Odoi (scores), Chilwell (scores), James (scores)

    The Blues come out 4-3 victors on penalties.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35776047
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Southampton: Blues Win on Penalties to Seal Carabao Cup Quarter Final Spot

    15 seconds ago
    pjimage
    News

    Report: Chelsea Quartet Ruled Out of Southampton Clash With 'Minor Issues'

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665630
    Transfer News

    Report: Liverpool Monitoring Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Situation Ahead of Summer Move

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35708115
    Features/Opinions

    'Saul Needs to Step Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Southampton

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35773752
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35605558
    News

    Report: Trevoh Chalobah Agrees 'Deal in Principle' to Extend Chelsea Contract

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35594509
    News

    Malang Sarr Discusses Southampton Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35322387
    News

    Report: Thiago Silva Will Decide on Whether He Signs a New Chelsea Contract

    4 hours ago