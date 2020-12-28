Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa: El Ghazi volley cancels out Giroud's first-half header

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Olivier Giroud headed Chelsea ahead in the 34th minute with a smart finish into the bottom corner.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Anwar El Ghazi levelled the game up in the 50th minute as he volleyed past Edouard Mendy from close range.

It was an even start to the game in west London, and Jack Grealish had the first opportunity of the game. He shifted the ball onto his right past N'Golo Kante, which forced Edouard Mendy into action and to parry his curling effort away in the seventh minute.

Grealish nearly went from giving the visitors the lead to giving Chelsea the chance to lead five minutes later, but Christian Pulisic could only fire into the side-netting after latching onto his mis-placed pass.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Pulisic was involved again in the 14th minute as he saw his effort blocked by John McGinn on the edge of the area, before Kortney Hause guided his unmarked header wide from a Grealish free-kick.

Mendy showed signs of nerves on the half hour mark as he fumbled a cross, but Mason Mount and Pulisic did enough to put defender Matty Cash off and he fired over from close range.

But in the 34th minute, Chelsea were ahead and ended Villa's run of over seven hours without conceding a goal. Good build-up from the Blues saw Ben Chilwell deliver a ball into the box and Olivier Giroud tucked his header past Emiliano Martinez into the bottom corner to continue his goalscoring streak against Villa.

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Six minutes before the break and Mount had a chance to double the lead. The ball managed to fall to the 21-year-old but he could only lash his effort from close range over the bar.

Chelsea could have doubled their lead early in the second-half as Chilwell delivered a dangerous ball across the box but nobody gambled to tap in.

But within five minutes of the second-half starting, Anwar El Ghazi equalised in controversial style. He met Cash's cross and volleyed in from close range past Mendy. But in the build-up, Andreas Christensen went down after being clipped by Grealish, but nothing was given after a check from VAR and the goal stood.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Kante had a chance in the 59th minute to fire Chelsea ahead as Cesar Azpilicueta teed the Frenchman up on the edge of the area, but his weak effort was hit straight at Martinez.

In the 66th minute, Chelsea thought they were ahead. Cesar Azpilicueta volleyed it past Martinez as the cross finally fell to him, but the flag ruled the Spaniard out for offside.

Two minutes later and McGinn nearly had the visitors ahead with a spectacular effort; the Scottish midfielder fired an audacious effort from distance but was denied by the woodwork. Mendy was well-beaten.

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hudson-Odoi almost then put the Blues ahead but his curling effort was comfortably saved by Martinez.

Lampard finally made changes in the 72nd minute as the Blues chased a winner - Timo Werner and Kai Havertz replaced Jorginho and goalscorer Giroud.

Pulisic was denied in the 78th minute as his long distance effort was tipped over the bar by Martinez.

Jacob Ramsey replaced El Ghazi in the 82nd minute and almost instantly put the visitors ahead, but his effort curled just wide of Mendy's post.

(Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Werner was the next to have a chance in the end-to-end affair as the ball fell to him in the box, but he could only fire over.

Chilwell nearly snatched the win in stoppage time as he connected perfectly at the back post but his volley flew inches past the post.

But neither side were able to find a winner which sees the Blues end the year with a draw.

Chelsea will have been pleased to avoided defeat but the three points were there for the taking. An improvement from Lampard's side in west London, but still not enough.

