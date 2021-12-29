Chelsea 1-1 Brighton: Late Welbeck Equaliser Prevents Blues From Claiming All Three Points

Chelsea hosted Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening as they attempted to overtake Liverpool in the Premier League, hoping to close in on Manchester City at the top of the table.

A late equaliser in the 91st minute sealed a draw for the away team, stopping Thomas Tuchel's side from claiming all three points.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel's side opened the scoring on the day as Romelu Lukaku met a Mason Mount corner with his head in the 28th minute.

The second half saw Brighton grow in confidence and break apart the home side's defence on several occasions while they limited the Blues to very few shots.

Substitute Danny Welbeck later found his side's equaliser in stoppage time much to the Blues' dismay.

Chelsea began the game on the front foot, with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic scaring the Brighton defence in the opening minutes.

Brighton decided to press high from the get go leaving them open at times for the likes of Mount, Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi to dribble into certain areas and causing the away side some problems.

IMAGO / PA Images

Former Blues academy graduate Tariq Lamptey used his quick feet 10 minutes in to register Brighton's first shot of the match, but the England youngster sent the ball wide of Edouard Mendy's goalframe.

Cesar Azpilicueta was nearly able to open the scoring for Chelsea in the 17th minute after a Chelsea corner that saw Azpilicueta manage to fire a scrappy shot at the goalframe.

Moments later, Antonio Rudiger rocketed a header from Reece James' cross towards Robert Sanchez but the Brighton goalkeeper stood strong.

Chelsea continued to press the Brighton defence with a Callum Hudson-Odoi run that saw the west London side earn their third corner inside the first 20 minutes.

A mistake from Mateo Kovacic in the 22nd minute saw Brighton break on the counter attack but a speedy Rudiger was able to outrun Lamptey.

Immediately after, Kovacic made up for his previous mistake sending a lofted ball over to Lukaku, who unselfishly allowed Mason Mount his first shot of the game, sending it low into the path of Sanchez.

Andreas Christensen lay on the floor immediately after appearing to suffer from something but, after a minute on the sidelines, the Danish defender was back amongst the action.

IMAGO / PA Images

Marcos Alonso was then brought into the action in the 27th minute replacing Reece James who fell to the floor in some discomfort moments before.

A minute later, Chelsea no. nine Romelu Lukaku leapt up to greet a Mason Mount corner, sending the ball straight past Brighton's goalkeeper to make it 1-0 in Chelsea's favour.

IMAGO / Focus Images

In the 38th minute, Brighton fans were screaming for a penalty after Yves Bissouma fell to ground in the box, but nothing came of it. Adam Lallana swiftly picked the ball up and rocketed it towards Mendy, but the Chelsea keeper palmed it away.

Antonio Rudiger picked up his side's first yellow card of the evening, five minutes before half-time, with a brash slide tackle on Tariq Lamptey right under the linesman's nose.

Neal Maupey attempted to get his side's equaliser just before half-time but Mendy was able to stop him.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The two sides came out for the second half with one change as Trevoh Chalobah replaced Andreas Christensen following some discomfort he'd experienced in the first 45 minutes.

It was Brighton who came out on the front foot as Adam Lallana chipped in a ball towards Jakub Moder who sent it just high of the crossbar to keep Chelsea on their toes.

The 53rd minute saw Bissouma take a hopeful long range effort at the Chelsea goal but a strong Mendy was there once again to retain his clean sheet.

Two minutes later, Callum Hudson-Odoi was gifted with a counter attacking opportunity as him and Mason Mount were running at Joel Veltman, the 21-year-old couldn't pick out his Blues teammate and the chance was wasted.

Immediately after, Neal Maupey had the chance to punish the home side for their mistake but the Frenchman couldn't hit the target.

Maupey and Alexis Mac Allister both attacked the Chelsea goal again two minutes later but Mendy and Rudiger were on hand to deal with the trouble.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Brighton captain Adam Lallana took his side's 15th shot of the game not long after, as Chelsea constantly looked under pressure from the away side.

In the 67th minute N'Golo Kante, who has been struggling with a nagging knee injury in recent weeks, came on to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi, as Chelsea looked to preserve their lead.

As the game went on, Brighton continued to press Chelsea, limiting them to just two shots in the second half, but the away side struggled to test Mendy too much.

Substitute Danny Welbeck finally made the breakthrough for the away side, leaping above Chalobah in the 91st minute to head Marc Cucurella's cross past Mendy making the score 1-1.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube