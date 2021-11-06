Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Matej Vydra Punishes Wasteful Blues

Chelsea hosted Burnley on Saturday afternoon in a tie that ended 1-1 following a stunning performance from Burnley's Nick Pope.

The first 45 minutes of action saw a dominant Chelsea display, with the Blues in charge of 74 per cent of the possession in the break.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz managed to break the deadlock in the 33rd minute, sending home a Reece James cross from the right flank to give Thomas Tuchel's side the advantage.

Matej Vydra found the back of the net in the 79th minute to equalise for the Clarets.

Despite the Blues dominating most of the play for the 90 minutes, the league leaders were held to a 1-1 draw after missing a wealth of chances.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had an early chance, four minutes in, to make it 1-0 in Chelsea's favour, but a strong save from Nick Pope denied him the chance to score a day before his 21st birthday.

The youngster put a good cross into the box three minutes later which Andreas Christensen couldn't manage to convert.

Burnley goalkeeper, Pope, denied another chance in the ninth minute from Jorginho, after an early onslaught from Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Ross Barkley narrowly missed the target in the 13th minute with a shot from outside the box that took Burnley by surprise.

After 30 minutes into the tie, Chelsea had enjoyed 77% possession, boasting a total of nine shots; eight more than that of Burnley.

In the 33rd minute, Kai Havertz managed to find some space between two Burnley defenders to convert Reece James' cross, making the score 1-0 in Chelsea's favour.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea's pressure continued into the second half with Burnley struggling to put much together.

Another Reece James cross in the 50th minute nearly saw Thiago Silva make it 2-0 to Chelsea after the Brazil international leapt above Ben Mee to reach the ball putting it just wide of the Burnley goal.

Three minutes later saw Havertz with a chance to steal his second goal of the afternoon, sending Callum Hudson-Odoi's ball over the bar.

A sloppy challenge from Maxwel Cornet on Jorginho gave Chelsea a free kick just on the edge of the Burnley penalty area, which was sent in towards Antonio Rudiger who didn't manage to do much with it.

The 65th minute saw Hudson-Odoi with some great footwork to open up a shot for himself but Nick Pope managed to put an end to things.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Hudson-Odoi made a darting run in the 72nd minute before laying off the ball to Barkley, who sent it well high of the woodwork.

The misfired shot would be Barkley's last contribution of the fixture as he was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek moments later.

Burnley had their best chance of the game in the 75th minute when Jay Rodriguez leapt up at the near post to meet a Burnley corner, heading the ball into the side netting.

Reece James was handed the Blues' first yellow card of the afternoon minutes later after a small altercation between himself and Cornet.

79 minutes into the game, Burnley managed to find the back of the net as Matej Vydra scored his first goal of the season, converting Rodriguez's headed assist.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The away side's goal marked the first of the Premier League season that Chelsea have conceded from open play.

Tuchel's side continued with their heavy pressure after conceding as Burnley struggled to get the ball out of their own half.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic came onto the field in place of N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 85th minute as the Blues desperately attempted to claim the three points.

Sadly for Tuchel's side they couldn't manage to break Burnley's defence, taking just the one point away from the Saturday afternoon encounter.

