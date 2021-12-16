Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Mason Mount Finish Not Enough as Blues Drop Points

Chelsea dropped points once again as they drew 1-1 to a depleted Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The first half saw the Blues dominate the game in terms of chances and possession, but they were unable to break the deadlock.

However, they finally made the breakthrough thanks to Mason Mount's finish in the 70th minute. Just four minutes later though, Everton equalised through Jarrad Branthwaite and sealed a point for his side.

Thomas Tuchel made two changes from the side that beat Leeds United on Saturday, with the Blues hit with fresh COVID-19 cases in the squad.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic joined Mount in the front three, with Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner all absent.

The backline remained the same, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta keeping his place in the starting XI.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea were in control of the possession throughout the opening few minutes and had their first chance in the sixth minute.

Jorginho sent a superb through ball to the on running Reece James, who couldn't quite convert it past Jordan Pickford.

Just moments later, Mount was the next to have an attempt on goal but has effort went narrowly wide of the far post. A bright start from the Blues.

Pulisic's flick on goal was easily saved by Pickford after a great run from Ziyech on the left hand side.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Moroccan forced the goalkeeper into an another save as the hosts continued to put the pressure on the visitors.

James had another chance to open the scoring but his free kick was saved by Pickford and Jorginho was unable to convert a subsequent rebound.

He had another attempt following a set piece but was still unable to score as his shot flew over the bar.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek worried fans after going down after a spell of play, but he was able to get up and continue to play for his side.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Everton's Mason Holgate was booked for a foul on Ziyech, the first card of the game.

The latter was once again involved in the action for Chelsea, but his audacious effort on goal went high and wide.

James was enjoying some runs on the right hand side and sent a low cross into the box which was quickly cleared.

His fellow Englishman then showed a great piece of skill to get in between two defenders but his eventual pass went out of play.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Another minute, another chance for Chelsea. Marcos Alonso aimed a great low cross into the path of Mount who was unable to beat Pickford.

It was Ziyech's turn to try an effort on goal, but his shot from outside the box dragged wide of the post.

Mount had another opportunity to score but he was denied by his fellow England teammate once again.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Everton had their first chance of the game 43 minutes in, with Anthony Gordon's shot comfortably saved by Edouard Mendy.

A frustrating first half for Chelsea soon came to an end, with the Blues failing to score from a multitude of chances.

The start of the second half was similar to the first, with the Blues maintaining possession and pressing the Everton defence.

Mount had his side's first chance of the second period of the game with his shot being tipped wide by Pickford. The subsequent corner was header over by Loftus-Cheek.

Jonjoe Kenny found himself in space on the right hand side, but his shot for the Toffees flew over Mendy's bar.

Ben Godfrey was next to test Chelsea, but his effort was weak.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Azpilicueta soon fired over with a shot from a set piece as Tuchel's side continued to challenge the Everton defence.

Antonio Rudiger was next to have a chance on goal but he was unable to guide his header on target.

The visitors defended attack after attack, frustrating the home side on numerous occasions.

A change was needed, with Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez coming on for Loftus-Cheek and Alonso.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It appeared as though the change made Pulisic move to left wing-back, with Saul playing up front with Ziyech and Mount.

Finally, Chelsea made it 1-0 in the 70th minute!

A breakaway by Everton was reversed with James playing Mount through into the box, and the latter fired past Pickford. A huge sense of relief from the home crowd.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, the lead was short lived as Everton equalised in the 74th minute through Branthwaite.

A free kick from the left hand side wasn't cleared and the Toffees' youngster was able to score.

Chelsea's final change saw Trevoh Chalobah replace Cesar Azpilicueta in the Blues' backline as they looked to find a winner in the latter stages of the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Silva and Rudiger had two chances in quick succession to retake the lead for Chelsea, but Pickford was on hand to deny them both.

The Blues had more chances to attack but their progressions going forward kept breaking down, with a late winner slipping away.

Everton ran the clock down and wasted time as they held onto their precious point on the road.

The referee soon blew for full time, with Chelsea dropping more points from games they should really have won.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube