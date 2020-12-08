Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar: Jorginho penalty extends Blues' unbeaten run

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side came from behind to draw their final group to extend their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions.

Remy Cabella gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 24th minute with a fine effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Chelsea hit back four minutes later from the penalty spot through Jorginho.

It wasn't an spectacle at Stamford Bridge as the visitors had the first good chance of the game. They worked the ball into the box and it set up Viktor Claesson but he could only fire his effort wide in the 16th minute.

But in the 24th minute, Chelsea conceded. Former Newcastle United midfielder Remy Caballa put Krasnodar ahead. It fell to the Frenchman inside the box after an excellent switch of play and he found the bottom corner to make it 1-0 midway through the first half.

They weren't ahead for long. Four minutes later, Jorginho levelled it up from the spot. Mateo Kovacic played the ball into Tammy Abraham and he was brought down in the box, which saw the Italian convert with no error.

Abraham had a chance for himself in the 30th minute to complete the comeback for the Blues as Tino Anjorin combined with Kai Havertz to play the 23-year-old in, but he could only fire his effort wide of the goal.

Kepa was forced into a save on the hour mark as Jorginho was dispossessed in midfield, but the Spaniard parried away Wanderson's effort.

Abraham was then denied from close range by Gorodov as he fired a hard effort low into the near post, but the Krasnodar keeping kept it out with his feet.

Anjorin had a chance for an assist as he slotted in Havertz in the 73rd minute, but the German's touch was too heavy.

Lampard had enough with 16 minutes to go as he made a double change, bringing on N'Golo Kante and Timo Werner.

Werner almost provided an instant impact as he fizzed the ball across the box but Abraham failed to stick a leg out in what would've been a certain goal.

Anjorin was replaced in the 80th minute for Olivier Giroud; a fine first start for the teenager.

But the Blues were unable to find a winner and had to settle for a point in the final group game.

