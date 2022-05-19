Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Chelsea Close in On Third Place as Todd Boehly Watches On

Chelsea put themselves in prime position on Thursday evening to seal third place in this season's Premier League with a 1-1 draw with Leicester City in front of their home fans.

It was the away side who broke the deadlock on Thursday following a stunningly taken shot from James Maddison who managed to squeeze the ball past Edouard Mendy from long distance.

Chelsea were forced to wait 28 minutes of dominance before Marcos Alonso earned his sides equaliser striking home after a cleverly weighted cross from Reece James.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After a goalless second half, the Blues secured a point that effectively seals third place in the current league season.

Thursday's clash between the two sides began with a very high tempo that saw Chelsea dominate most of the early attacks while Leicester pressed the home side high.

Once again, soon-to-be Blues owner Todd Boehly was spotted in the stands at Stamford Bridge watching on as Chelsea hosted Brendan Rodgers' side.

It was James Maddison who managed to open the scoring on the day inside six minutes with a stunning finish past Edouard Mendy from outside the box.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Foxes opening goal began with a long range pass from goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel that put Timothy Castagne through on goal past a sleeping Marcos Alonso.

Three minutes later Trevoh Chalobah tried his luck from a distance of 30 yards. The shot that looked as though it would settle into the roof of Leicester's net was just about tipped over by Schmeichel in the end.

Chelsea continued to dominate the ball, registering 80% after 25 minutes. The home side still lacked a goal however.

The game continued along the same vein with the Blues creating a couple of chances here and there but struggling to put too much of note together.

Leicester meanwhile continued to hold strong defensively as they looked to fight off Chelsea's pushes.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues didn't have to wait too long however, as Marcos Alonso finished off a beautifully weighted Reece James cross in the 34th minute to equalise for his side.

The remainder of the first half saw Leicester have their chances but go in at half time with one shot in total, nine less than that registered by Chelsea.

The Blues started the second half once again on the front foot as they looked for a goal that would put them ahead of the Foxes.

Romelu Lukaku did some work on the wide flank himself putting a ball into the box in the 52nd minute but Christian Pulisic wasn't able to reach the ball to put it in the back of the net.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Pulisic then managed to earn his side a free kick from just outside the box minutes later but Hakim Ziyech wasn't able to put the ball past Schmeichel.

The Moroccan international had another shot moments later but once again Schmeichel had it all under control.

Two minutes later and Ziyech decided to put a ball into the box instead of aiming for goal, finding Romelu Lukaku in the centre of the Foxes' box.

Sadly for the Blues, their talisman was unable to direct the header on target.

A minute later and Chelsea's attacks continued as Lukaku squared the ball to Christian Pulisic but the US international couldn't hit the target despite being one-on-one with Schmeichel.

IMAGO / Sportimage

72 minutes in and Pulisic and N'Golo Kante made way for Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

A Chelsea corner saw Chalobah hit the target once again, this with header, but, as was the story on the day, Schmeichel had it covered.

Five minutes after their last change, Tuchel decided to bring on Kai Havertz in place of Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues continued to dominate the rest of the game failing to make a breakthrough as the game finished 1-1.

