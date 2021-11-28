Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Points Shared Despite Blues Dominance in West London

Chelsea welcomed Manchester United, under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League clash that ended 1-1 as neither team could find a way past the other.

The majority of the first half saw Thomas Tuchel's boys dominate possession, patiently waiting for an opening in the Manchester United backline, without finding much success goal-wise.

Despite Chelsea's dominance however, it was Michael Carrick's boys that opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Jadon Sancho broke from a Blues free kick to slot the ball past Edouard Mendy.

The 69th minute saw Chelsea awarded a free kick following a foul on Thiago Silva, which Jorginho swiftly slotted home levelling the scoreline.

Despite finishing the game with 20 shots more than United, and 66% possession, Chelsea fail to find a way past Carrick's squad.

Manchester United began the afternoon fixture without Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch despite the Portuguese talisman scoring in their midweek 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Ben Chilwell also missed out on the action after picking up an injury to his ACL on Tuesday evening as the Blues beat Juventus 4-0, meaning Marcos Alonso was given his first Premier League start since 25 September.

Hakim Ziyech registered Chelsea's first shot of the afternoon after a mere two minutes after a give-and-go with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi was then gifted, a minute later, a one-on-one opportunity with David de Gea but the United goalkeeper stood strong, putting the ball out for a corner.

Following a long spell of possession for the Blues without too many clear chances, Antonio Rudiger decided to make something happen himself in the 31st minute, taking a shot from just outside the area.

Unfortunately for the German centre-back, the shot wasn't good enough to beat de Gea, rattling the crossbar and going out for a goal kick.

Hudson-Odoi had another chance to score, minutes later, after being gifted the ball by Bruno Fernandes, but the 21-year-old couldn't find the back of the net.

Top scorer Reece James searched for his fifth league goal of the season moments later with a shot from outside the box, but he failed to hit the target.

Just before half-time, Manchester United's Fred was screaming fell down inside the box, calling for a penalty after running into Rudiger, but it was quickly dismissed by the referee.

David de Gea had to be on his toes moments later as a Blues free kick headed towards his back post, but the Spaniard put the ball out for a corner.

Marcus Rashford picked up his side's second yellow card of the afternoon early on in the second half taking down Trevoh Chalobah and giving Chelsea a free kick right on the edge of the United penalty area.

A poor touch from Jorginho in the 50th minute allowed Manchester United to break from the free kick and Jadon Sancho put his side up 1-0 slotting the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Another United counter attack shook Blues fans five minutes later, but in the end it came to nothing.

Timo Werner was left unmarked in the opposition's penalty area moments later but his shot was sent well wide of the United goal.

The 64th minute saw Cristiano Ronaldo grace the pitch, replacing goalscorer Jadon Sancho.

Thiago Silva fell to the floor inside the United penalty area, moments later, after being kicked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the aftermatch of a Blues corner.

Jorginho made up for his earlier mistake that allowed Sancho to score for United, by putting the ball into the back of de Gea's net, levelling the score at 1-1.

Marcus Rashford made way for Jesse Lingard in the 77th minute, just as Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi made way for Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Minutes later, Romelu Lukaku got his return to the action following over a month out due to injury as he replaced Timo Werner.

Donny van de Beek made an appearance moments before the final whistle replacing Bruno Fernandes.

Despite Chelsea's heavy pressure, the Blues couldn't manage to find a way past Michael Carrick's squad, as the score ended 1-1 on the day.

