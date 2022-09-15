Chelsea 1 - 1 RB Salzburg | Five Things We Learned

1. Reece James Likely To Be Crucial Under Potter

Much like the two managers before him, Graham Potter will look to build around the young English defender. Against Salzburg, he was everywhere, involved in many of Chelsea's best moments. At his best, James is unplayable and he showed that on Wednesday.

2. Raheem Sterling Continues To Score

Since joining Chelsea, the forward has been in fine form. Chelsea have been crying out for goals and Sterling has provided them, something he will look to continue.

3. Mason Mount Lively In Deep Role

It is still early days but Mason Mount's form this season has been subpar. Potter opted to utilize him in a deeper role in Austria and his quality shone, providing the assist for Chelsea's only goal. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come.

4. Promising Cameo From Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

The Gabonese forward is still adapting to his new club and now another new manager, but his showing on Wednesday was promising. He was lively and nearly scored and will look to build on this next match.

5. Lots Of Work To Do To Qualify

This draw has left the Blues in a very undesired position within their Champions League group. Graham Potter certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to advance into the knockouts.

Read More Chelsea Stories