Chelsea 1-3 Man City: Pressure continues to pile on Frank Lampard

Chelsea 1-3 Man City: Blues fall to another defeat as pressure on Lampard rises

Chelsea were well-beaten by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening as Pep Guardiola's side came out 3-1 winners in west London.

The pressure piles on Frank Lampard and Chelsea as the Blues sit in eighth and have just one win in their previous six league outings.

Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead in the 18th minute as he curled it past Edouard Mendy from the edge of the area.

Phil Foden doubled the lead in the 21st minute with a neat finish at the near post before Kevin De Bruyne finished of a City counter in the 34th minute.

----------

Zack Steffen has a bizarre moment in the opening minutes as he handled a backpass from Rodri to give Chelsea an indirect free-kick, but Hakim Ziyech's effort was deflected over.

Chelsea had an early claim for a penalty as Rodri took down Timo Werner, but Anthony Taylow waived play on.

City started to find their rhythm and should have been ahead after 10 minutes. Joao Cancelo found Kevin De Bruyne with a defence-splitting pass but the Belgian could only drag his one v one effort wide.

But eight minutes later and Pep Guardiola's side were ahead. Ilkay Gundogan received the ball on the edge of the box, spun Thiago Silva, and curled pass Edouard Mendy, who couldn't keep it out.

Three minutes later in the 21st minute and Phil Foden doubled the visitors lead. Kevin De Bruyne picked out Foden in the box and the youngster clipped it past Mendy at the near post.

City were looking to run riot and Kurt Zouma had to block both efforts from Bernardo Silva and Gundogan to deny the visitors of a third on the half hour mark.

And in the 34th minute they did make it 3-0. N'Golo Kante was punished for a last-man misplaced pass and Raheem Sterling led the City counter, and former Blue De Bruyne was there to slot in past Mendy to extend the lead.

City should've added a fourth on the stroke of half-time as Chelsea were ripped apart, but Gundogan's flick from Foden's square ball dragged wide.

The pressure on Lampard is now on a different level. However despite a shambolic first-half performance, no changes were made at the break and City continued where they left off in the first-half.

De Bruyne went close inside the opening five minutes of the restart but Mendy denied the former Blue.

Kante was handed a yellow card in the 53rd minute for a foul on Raheem Sterling which sees him suspended for their away match against Fulham.

Mendy made an excellent stop to deny Rodri at the back post as City looked for more and their fourth in west London.

Kovacic looked to pull one back for the Blues but his effort on the edge of the area just before the hour mark flew wide of Steffen's goal.

In the 64th minute, Lampard had had enough. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour came on for N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech.

Timo Werner summed Chelsea's match up in the 76th minute as he went one v one versus John Stones but ran the ball out of play.

Hudson-Odoi pulled one back in stoppage time as he converted at the back post to net past Steffen. One of the only positives for Chelsea.

And the final whistle was blown by Anthony Taylor, a sigh of relief for Chelsea. It was a game to forget for Lampard's men in west London.

One win in their last six, four of those losses and a draw - the pressure is starting to pile on boss Lampard. Do Chelsea stick or twist?

Next up for the Blues is an FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe on Sunday, again at Stamford Bridge.

----------

