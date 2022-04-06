Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema Hat-Trick Puts Blues on Brink of Champions League Exit

Chelsea are on the verge of a quarter-final exit of the Champions League as they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Karim Benzema scored two headers in the first half to give the La Liga outfit the lead, with Kai Havertz scoring five minutes from the break to bring his side back into the game.

However Benzema did score his third of the evening early in the second half as he made the most of a mistake from Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger.

Thomas Tuchel made four changes to the starting lineup from their 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

The Blues went back to a back three, with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic returning to the attack.

The former sent a teasing ball into the box in the opening minute of the game, but the latter was unable to get on the end of it.

Eder Militao then tried his luck from range but Mendy was able to save low to his right.

Havertz was soon sent through by N'Golo Kante but his effort went over the bar.

Vinicius Jr had the best chance to open the scoring but his effort inside the box hit the crossbar.

Mount then had a corner for Chelsea, with Pulisic's effort going high and wide of the goal.

Militao lost possession for the away side and fouled Havertz, receiving a yellow card that will see him miss the second leg.

Reece James hit a powerful effort on goal from the free kick, with Thibaut Courtois saving to his left.

Mount had his first chance on goal but his header was too weak.

Madrid took advantage of the missed chance and Benzema gave them the lead.

Vinicius made a great run on the left and Benzema was able to head it in past Mendy.

He then made it 2-0 just minutes later, this time heading in from a Luka Modric cross from the edge of the box.

Benzema was close to scoring his third of the evening just after the half hour mark but Andreas Christensen was able to clear the danger.

Thiago Silva then headed over the bar as Chelsea looked to respond in the match.

However, Havertz was able to pull one back for the Blues in the 40th minute as he headed in from Jorginho's cross!

Benzema had a great chance to score once again but the Frenchman put it wide of Mendy's post.

The pace of the game died down after Havertz's header as the first half soon came to a close.

The referee soon blew for half time, with the visitors leading at the break.

At the start of the second half, Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech came on to replace Christensen and Kante.

Benzema made it 3-1 to the visitors early in the second half as he pounced on an error between Mendy and Rudiger.

Cesar Azpilicueta was close to scoring an instant reply but Courtois made a superb save to deny the Spaniard.

Havertz was nearly able to score his second but the corner was headed behind by a Madrid man, only for the referee to award a goal kick.

Romelu Lukaku and Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on to replace Jorginho and Pulisic.

The former soon headed wide from a cross as Chelsea looked to find a way back into the tie.

He then had as good of a chance to net just moments later but he was unable to find the target from close range

A speculative effort from Mount grazed the top of the goal soon after.

Chelsea continued to put the pressure on their visitors but were unable to create many chances.

Havertz was at the heart of the action again but his effort on target was hit straight at Courtois.

James soon had a go from range but Courtois was equal to it.

The Blues maintained their attacking presence in the latter stages of the game, but Madrid were looking to run the clock down.

Ziyech had a chance to score his side's second but his effort went high and wide of the goal.

The full time whistle soon came and Chelsea were defeated at home, with a big job ahead of them in Madrid on Tuesday.

