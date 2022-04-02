Brentford thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as they came from behind to seal a historic win in west London.

The first half saw a high press from Brentford, limiting the Blues to very few chances as neither team managed to gain the advantage in the first 45 minutes.

As soon as the two sides came out for the second half however, everything changed as Antonio Rudiger hit a rocket of a shot from well outside the Brentford box to put his side 1-0 up.

Within the next eight minutes, the away side would score two, via Vitaly Janelt and Christian Eriksen to take the lead away from the European champions.

Janelt then scored his second as the clock hit 60 minutes, delicately chipping the ball over Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea had a number of chances to find a way back into the game in the final half hour, but they failed to take their chances and ended up suffering the consequences.

Yoane Wissa then made matters worse 87 minutes in by taking Brentford's advantage to 4-1.

The first real chance of the game fell to Ivan Toney of Brentford six minutes in as Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy carelessly gave the ball straight to the feet of the Bees' striker.

Toney, however, couldn't control his shot as he attempted to lift it over the Senegalese goalkeeper and the ball was sent high of the bar.

The former Newcastle United striker found himself with another opportunity two minutes later as Brentford continued to press the home side high.

He fired the ball at Mendy's near post but the Blues keeper had it covered.

Brentford started the game with their confidence high, registering a total of five shots at the Chelsea goal inside the first 15 minutes as the home side failed to make one.

Mendy then scared fans by sitting down with apparent knee troubles, although the Blues keeper walked it off quickly.

Mason Mount registered his side's first attempt on goal 21 minutes in as the ball fell to the Englishman just outside the box.

The 23-year-old couldn't keep the ball down however as it rifled over the crossbar.

Ten minutes later and Chelsea managed their second shot of the game, this one happened to be on target from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

After a darting run that saw him twist and turn through the Brentford midfield, he took the ball onto his left and fired a shot from outside the box straight into the hands of David Raya.

Two minutes later and Mount registered his second shot of the game as N'Golo Kante lofted the ball over the Brentford defence for Mount to volley but Raya once again had it covered.

Five minutes before half-time, Hakim Ziyech received the ball from Mount on the edge of the Brentford penalty area.

In classic Ziyech fashion, the Moroccan took the ball onto his left and tried to curl it into the far hand corner but Raya expertly dealt with the shot, putting the ball out for a Blues corner.

It just took three minutes in the second half for Antonio Rudiger to register his side's first goal after he took it upon himself to rocket the ball into the back of the net from well outside the Brentford penalty area.

Just two minutes later, Vitaly Janelt took the ball off Bryan Mbeumo to launch the ball past Edouard Mendy and equalise for the away side.

54 minutes in and Mbeumo earned himself a second assist as he slid the ball across the Chelsea goal frame to set up Christian Eriksen for the Bees' second goal.

Immediately afterwards, Thomas Tuchel decided to change things up by bringing on Reece James for Marcos Alonso.

An hour into the game and Janelt registered his second goal as he ran onto Ivan Toney's pass to delicately chip the ball over Edouard Mendy, making it 3-1 in favour of the away side.

65 minutes in and Tuchel decided to take off N'Golo Kante and Timo Werner to introduce both Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku.

A minute later and Kai Havertz rocketed the ball into the roof of the Brentford net after a Chelsea free kick but the goal was called off for a handball against the German.

The 22-year-old then had another couple of chances in the following minutes latching onto a mistake from David Raya before running onto a through ball from Loftus-Cheek but he failed to put either chance in the back of the net.

Yoane Wissa made it 4-1 to Brentford in the 87th minute as he launched the ball past Mendy after a scrappy clearance from Rudiger.

Chelsea continued to press as the game went on and fight for chances but they failed to find any consolation on the day as Brentford took home the three points.

