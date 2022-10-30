Chelsea 1-4 Brighton | Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

Was not much he could do about the three goals. Came off injured at half.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

Frankly unlucky for the own goal. Not outstanding but likely Chelsea's best defender on the day.

Thiago Silva - 4.5

Very erratic and at fault for the opener. The Blues rely on his leadership and stability; both were nowhere to be found against Brighton.

Marc Cucurella - 4

The Spaniard's subpar run of form continued. After such a significant outlay to bring him in, this is a concern.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Christian Pulisic - 5.5

Spurned a good chance and was partially to blame for Brighton's third. Will be disappointed with his performance.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Also was wasteful at times but grew into the match and set up Havertz's goal

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 4.5

Calamitous for his own goal. Has been in great form until Saturday so hopefully just a blip.

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5

Struggled to get going, just like the rest of his side. A quiet afternoon for the Croatian.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Created multiple good opportunities but left Cucurella far too isolated regularly.

Mason Mount - 5.5

Much like Kovacic, struggled to make anything come off.

Kai Havertz - 6.5

Chelsea's only relatively bright spot. Took his chance well and will hopefully build on this.

Substitutes

Edouard Mendy - 5

Not a great first impression for the Senegalese keeper. Will want the fourth goal back.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Performed admirably after coming on for Cucurella. May be in line for a run in the side.

Hakim Ziyech - 6.5

Nearly scored late on with a free kick. Bright in spots

Armando Broja - N/A

Not on long enough to have an effect, especially given the scoreline.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - N/A

Not on long enough to have an effect, especially given the scoreline.

