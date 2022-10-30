Chelsea 1-4 Brighton | Player Ratings
Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6
Was not much he could do about the three goals. Came off injured at half.
Trevoh Chalobah - 6
Frankly unlucky for the own goal. Not outstanding but likely Chelsea's best defender on the day.
Thiago Silva - 4.5
Very erratic and at fault for the opener. The Blues rely on his leadership and stability; both were nowhere to be found against Brighton.
Marc Cucurella - 4
The Spaniard's subpar run of form continued. After such a significant outlay to bring him in, this is a concern.
Christian Pulisic - 5.5
Spurned a good chance and was partially to blame for Brighton's third. Will be disappointed with his performance.
Conor Gallagher - 6
Also was wasteful at times but grew into the match and set up Havertz's goal
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 4.5
Calamitous for his own goal. Has been in great form until Saturday so hopefully just a blip.
Mateo Kovacic - 5.5
Struggled to get going, just like the rest of his side. A quiet afternoon for the Croatian.
Raheem Sterling - 5
Created multiple good opportunities but left Cucurella far too isolated regularly.
Mason Mount - 5.5
Much like Kovacic, struggled to make anything come off.
Kai Havertz - 6.5
Chelsea's only relatively bright spot. Took his chance well and will hopefully build on this.
Substitutes
Edouard Mendy - 5
Not a great first impression for the Senegalese keeper. Will want the fourth goal back.
Ben Chilwell - 6
Performed admirably after coming on for Cucurella. May be in line for a run in the side.
Hakim Ziyech - 6.5
Nearly scored late on with a free kick. Bright in spots
Armando Broja - N/A
Not on long enough to have an effect, especially given the scoreline.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - N/A
Not on long enough to have an effect, especially given the scoreline.
