Skip to main content
Chelsea 1-4 Brighton | Player Ratings

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea 1-4 Brighton | Player Ratings

Chelsea suffered their first loss under Graham Potter on Saturday. Here are the player ratings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

Was not much he could do about the three goals. Came off injured at half.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

Frankly unlucky for the own goal. Not outstanding but likely Chelsea's best defender on the day.

Thiago Silva - 4.5

Very erratic and at fault for the opener. The Blues rely on his leadership and stability; both were nowhere to be found against Brighton.

Marc Cucurella - 4

The Spaniard's subpar run of form continued. After such a significant outlay to bring him in, this is a concern. 

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic - 5.5

Spurned a good chance and was partially to blame for Brighton's third. Will be disappointed with his performance. 

Conor Gallagher - 6

Also was wasteful at times but grew into the match and set up Havertz's goal

Conor Gallagher chasing Adam Lallana

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 4.5

Calamitous for his own goal. Has been in great form until Saturday so hopefully just a blip.

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5

Struggled to get going, just like the rest of his side. A quiet afternoon for the Croatian.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raheem Sterling - 5

Created multiple good opportunities but left Cucurella far too isolated regularly.

Mason Mount - 5.5

Much like Kovacic, struggled to make anything come off.

Kai Havertz - 6.5

Chelsea's only relatively bright spot. Took his chance well and will hopefully build on this. 

Substitutes 

Edouard Mendy - 5

Not a great first impression for the Senegalese keeper. Will want the fourth goal back.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Performed admirably after coming on for Cucurella.  May be in line for a run in the side.

Hakim Ziyech - 6.5

Nearly scored late on with a free kick. Bright in spots

Armando Broja - N/A

Not on long enough to have an effect, especially given the scoreline. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - N/A

Not on long enough to have an effect, especially given the scoreline. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Lauren James and Reece James
News

Chelsea's Lauren James Talks On Important Relationship With Brother Reece

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter v Brighton
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Reflects on 'Deserved' Brighton & Hove Albion Defeat

By Melissa Edwards
Brighton celebrating v Chelsea
Match Coverage

Conor Gallagher Accepts Blame for Defeat vs Brighton & Hove Albion

By Melissa Edwards
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante's Future At Chelsea Is Uncertain

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Guimaraes
Transfer News

Report: 'No Chance' Bruno Guimaraes Leaves Newcastle Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Thomas Tuchel
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Addresses Chelsea Exit For The First Time

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Want To Chelsea's Christian Pulisic In January

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja vs Wolves
Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid Interested In Signing Chelsea's Armando Broja

By Dylan McBennett